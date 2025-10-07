Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 6 of the 2025 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 6 of the 2025 season is here.
After 3,685 people voted, tallying 6,288 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.
Team of the Week MVP: Regan Doerr, DB, La Salle-Peru
Team of the Week: Week 6, 2025
Quarterback
Drew Woodburn, Lincoln-Way Central
Was 8-of-10 passing for 156 yards and two touchdowns in a road win
Luke Vanderwiel, Prairie Ridge
22 carries, 281 yards, 4 TDs, 2-of-2 passing, 21 yards, TD
Connor Henline, Coal City
8-of-10 passing, 150 yards, 4 TDs in 55-0 win over Manteno
Running Back
Henry Duda, York
221 rushing yards, 96 receiving yards, 3 TDs
Aden Buchholz, West Carroll
Ran for 160 yards and 2 TDs
Cam Shriey, Seneca
24 carries, 215 yards, 4 TDs; 5 tackles, including a sack
Receiver
Lucas Andresen, Lincoln-Way Central
Notched five catches for 118 yards and nine carries for 44 yards, scoring a pair of touchdowns in a win
Rylynd Rynkewicz, La Salle-Peru
5 receptions for 94 yards, TD in 28-14 win over Ottawa
Darin Ashiru, Batavia
Seven receptions for 110 yards, TD in 24-21 OT win over Geneva
Offensive Line
AJ Coleman, Sterling
Helped pave the way for five offensive TDs in the first half
Pat Sammon, Lincoln-Way Central
3 pancakes, hasn’t allowed sack all season, leads OL that is averaging 250 yards plus per game
Defensive Line
Roman La Salvia, Hampshire
5 tackles, 1 sack, 3 TFLs in win against Crystal Lake South
Colton Angeloff, Seneca
3 tackles as part of a defense that allowed just 74 yards on 18 carries
Frankee Piechonka, Joliet Catholic
3 sacks and two forced fumbles in a win over Niles Notre Dame
Linebacker
Matthew Blackert, Newman
62-yard fumble recovery for a TD, forced fumble leading to another TD (also scored on offense and special teams)
Gavin Farley, Providence
11 tackles during win over Marist
Gavin Evans, Mendota
Had 10 tackles in 45-13 win over Kewanee
Brian Waters, Geneva
Five tackles, sack, INT against Batavia
Defensive Back
Regan Doerr, La Salle-Peru
8 tackles, 3 pass breakups, 2 interceptions in 28-14 win over Ottawa
Eli Loeding, Prairie Ridge
Game-saving interception on the goal line with 30 seconds left
Kyle Keyser, St. Rita
11 total tackles during loss to Nazareth
Shawn Halloran, Johnsburg
INT on first pass attempt of the game, 2 tackles in win against Marengo