Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 6 of the 2025 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 6 of the 2025 season is here.

After 3,685 people voted, tallying 6,288 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week.

Team of the Week MVP: Regan Doerr, DB, La Salle-Peru

Quarterback

Drew Woodburn, Lincoln-Way Central

Was 8-of-10 passing for 156 yards and two touchdowns in a road win

Luke Vanderwiel, Prairie Ridge

22 carries, 281 yards, 4 TDs, 2-of-2 passing, 21 yards, TD

Connor Henline, Coal City

8-of-10 passing, 150 yards, 4 TDs in 55-0 win over Manteno

Running Back

Henry Duda, York

221 rushing yards, 96 receiving yards, 3 TDs

Aden Buchholz, West Carroll

Ran for 160 yards and 2 TDs

Cam Shriey, Seneca

24 carries, 215 yards, 4 TDs; 5 tackles, including a sack

Receiver

Lucas Andresen, Lincoln-Way Central

Notched five catches for 118 yards and nine carries for 44 yards, scoring a pair of touchdowns in a win

Rylynd Rynkewicz, La Salle-Peru

5 receptions for 94 yards, TD in 28-14 win over Ottawa

Darin Ashiru, Batavia

Seven receptions for 110 yards, TD in 24-21 OT win over Geneva

Offensive Line

AJ Coleman, Sterling

Helped pave the way for five offensive TDs in the first half

Pat Sammon, Lincoln-Way Central

3 pancakes, hasn’t allowed sack all season, leads OL that is averaging 250 yards plus per game

Defensive Line

Roman La Salvia, Hampshire

5 tackles, 1 sack, 3 TFLs in win against Crystal Lake South

Colton Angeloff, Seneca

3 tackles as part of a defense that allowed just 74 yards on 18 carries

Frankee Piechonka, Joliet Catholic

3 sacks and two forced fumbles in a win over Niles Notre Dame

Linebacker

Matthew Blackert, Newman

62-yard fumble recovery for a TD, forced fumble leading to another TD (also scored on offense and special teams)

Gavin Farley, Providence

11 tackles during win over Marist

Gavin Evans, Mendota

Had 10 tackles in 45-13 win over Kewanee

Brian Waters, Geneva

Five tackles, sack, INT against Batavia

Defensive Back

Regan Doerr, La Salle-Peru

8 tackles, 3 pass breakups, 2 interceptions in 28-14 win over Ottawa

Eli Loeding, Prairie Ridge

Game-saving interception on the goal line with 30 seconds left

Kyle Keyser, St. Rita

11 total tackles during loss to Nazareth

Shawn Halloran, Johnsburg

INT on first pass attempt of the game, 2 tackles in win against Marengo