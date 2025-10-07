Dixon’s defense on a historic roll: Sauk Valley Week 6 football notes

The Dixon defense celebrates a turnover against Stillman Valley on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. Dixon's leading tackler is Jake Whelan (23). (Alex T. Paschal)

It’s felt like Deja vu looking at Dixon’s results the last four weeks.

Four games in a row. Four straight shutouts.

And the defensive numbers have been eye-popping.

The Dukes have allowed just 36 points all season. They’ve also scored more than that in every game but the 28-7 loss to Byron in Week 2.

The latest goose egg was a 55-0 win over Stillman Valley on Homecoming last Friday.

“Our plan going into every game is to have zero points up on the board on the other side. Ever since that Byron loss, we made a goal that we don’t want to get scored on the rest of the season,” linebacker Brady Lawrence said. “Four straight shutouts, it hasn’t happened since the 1950s, and that’s a huge thing to us. Our defense has worked every day to push ourselves, push each other to be our best, and we just look to play the best we can every game.”

It was the third time in the last four games Dixon has allowed fewer than 50 yards of total offense. The Dukes have given up only 178 total yards the last four games.

On the season, they’ve allowed just 22 first downs. Opponents are converting on third down just 13.46% of the time.

While Byron has the second-best scoring defense in the Big Northern Conference at 44 points allowed, the third-best is Oregon at a distant 132 points allowed.

Looking across the IHSA standings, only Chicago UCCS/Woodlawn (22 points allowed), Chicago Richards (32), Ridgeview-Lexington (34), Heyworth (33), Lincoln-Way East (34), Camp Point Central (20) and Hardin Calhoun (22) have allowed fewer points so far this season.

While Dixon is also scoring 47 points a game, it’s the defense that leads the way.

“For us personally [on offense], we want to have the defense out there first,” quarterback Jagger Kemp said. “We want to set the tone, we want to hit them, and then we want to go out on offense and score. It’s both sides of the ball, get out fast and then keep it going.”

“We like being out there first, setting the tone real quick, being physical and getting off the ball fast from that first play,” Lawrence added.

Jake Whelan leads Dixon with 38 tackles, Blaine Eberhardt has 31 and Bene Baratta has 29.

The Dukes have 30 tackles for a loss, three sacks, a safety and two interceptions. They have also recovered nine fumbles while holding opponents to 55 rushing yards per game.

- Ty Reynolds contributed to this report

Sterling rolling into two big games

Facing a pair of four-win teams the next two weeks in Geneseo and Quincy, Sterling will look to continue its roll after three straight wins.

After the Golden Warriors’ big comeback at United Township, Sterling has forced a running clock the last two weeks in a 48-0 win over Galesburg and a 55-13 win over Alleman last Friday.

Sterling scored a season-high as seven different players scored touchdowns against the Pioneers.

Through four Western Big 6 Conference games, Sterling has the highest scoring offense in Big 6 play at 43 points per game, with Moline (41.2 ppg) at second.

Sterling’s second-ranked rushing defense, allowing 156 yards in Big 6 play, will face off against run-heavy Geneseo. The Leafs have averaged 311.5 yards per game in Big 6 play, second only to Moline (337.8).

Matthew Blackert helps get Newman back on track

After the Comets’ loss at Rockridge the week before, Matthew Blackert was a force in all three phases against Mercer County last Saturday.

Blackert scored on offense, defense and special teams in a 46-7 win for Newman.

The junior running back and linebacker had three TDs: a 69-yard rush, a 61-yard punt return and a 62-yard fumble recovery.

“We really set the tone high this week since we came off a loss last week against a really good team,” Blackert said. “This whole week we were working on staying focused and challenging each other to let the game’s speed be our speed all of the time.”

- Cody Cutter contributed to this report

Three Locals Named to FND Team of the Week

Three Sauk Valley area players earned recognition after being voted to the latest Friday Night Drive Team of the Week.

At RB, West Carroll’s Aden Buchholz earned a spot after running for 160 yards and two TDs against Milledgeville.

On the offensive line, Sterling’s AJ Coleman was recognized after helping the Golden Warriors score five offensive TDs against Alleman in the first half.

Newman’s Matthew Blackert got the nod at LB after he had a 62-yard fumble recovery for a TD, also forcing a fumble which led to another score.

Area scoreboard

Dixon 55, Stillman Valley 0

Sterling 55, Alleman 13

Newman 46, Mercer County 7

Winnebago 44, Rock Falls 12

Oregon 45, North Boone 13

Eastland-Pearl City 54, Forreston 24

Fulton 55, Dakota 14

Lena-Winslow 46, Morrison 7

Erie-Prophetstown 42, Riverdale 36

Bureau Valley 44, Lewistown co-op 6

Amboy 68, Peoria Heights 0

Milledgeville 54, West Carroll 14

Polo 54, Orangeville 8

River Ridge 52, AFC 12