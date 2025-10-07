2025 IHSA playoff outlook for Week 7: What do CCL/ESCC need to do to make the field of 256?

Montini Catholic's Israel Abrams (7) runs the ball during the game in September while taking on Fenwick held at Montini Catholic High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

With three weeks remaining in the regular season, we take a look at which teams in the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference have secured automatic bids to the 2025 IHSA football playoffs, which teams are in at-large territory and which teams are still in the hunt.

In the IHSA, six wins guarantee a playoff spot, while five wins merit an at-large selection.

At-large playoff spots are determined by opponent victories or “playoff points” and five-win teams with more playoff points will receive priority over those with fewer. In any given bracket, should there still be slots to fill after the five-win teams, then four-win teams could get in.

Mt. Carmel's Emmett Dowling (7) is lifted in celebration by Claude Mpouma (78) after scoring a touchdown during the varsity football game between Mt. Carmel high school and Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, IL. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

Locked in (automatic bids)

Mount Carmel (6-0, 33 playoff points)

A three-time defending state champion in 7A, Mount Carmel has been the No. 1 ranked team in 8A since the start of the season. The Caravan secured an automatic bid with a win over Brother Rice on Friday night. Mount Carmel can clinch the CCL/ESCC Blue Division with a victory over Loyola in Week 9.

Montini (6-0, 24 playoff points)

Currently ranked No. 1 in 4A, Montini won the 3A state championship last season and the Broncos have come through in big moments this season, beating Marist and Fenwick by slim margins. Montini picked up an important divisional win against Carmel to secure its ticket to the postseason. The Broncos can seal the White Division by beating St. Laurence in Week 9.

Fenwick's Jamen Williams, right, hands the ball off to teammate Jake Thies (8) during the game on Friday Sept. 19, 2025, while traveling to take on Montini Catholic's High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Sitting comfortably (at-large teams)

Fenwick (5-1, 29 playoff points)

The Friars rolled over St. Laurence 41-7 to lock in an at-large bid with three weeks left in the season. One of the top-ranked programs in 6A, Fenwick can clinch an automatic berth with a victory against Benet later this week. The Friars finish the season against Mount Carmel and Carmel.

Nazareth (5-1, 29 playoff points)

Behind quarterback Jackson Failla, Nazareth has scored 48 points in each of its last two games, both victories. The Roadrunners, who are three-time defending 5A state champions, are in the driver’s seat in the Green Division. With at-large status secured, Nazareth will face De La Salle in Week 7.

Brother Rice (5-1, 26 playoff points)

Despite falling at Mount Carmel on Friday, Brother Rice remains in good standing for the playoffs with three weeks remaining. The Crusaders, who entered Friday’s game ranked No. 1 in 7A, will need to beat St. Ignatius in Week 9 to remain in the hunt for the Blue Division crown. Brother Rice needs one more win to guarantee its first trip to the playoffs in four years.

Almost there (four-win teams)

St. Laurence (4-2, 34 playoff points)

Outside of the White Division, St. Laurence holds a 4-0 record and the Vikings have outscored non-divisional opponents 112-35. A Week 7 matchup against St. Patrick will have serious playoff implications for both programs.

Carmel (4-2, 32 playoff points)

Carmel hung 70 points on Marian Catholic last week, but the Corsairs fell to Montini on Friday in a game that could very well decide the winner of the White Division this season. Carmel can clinch an at-large bid with a victory against defending 4A champion DePaul Prep next week. The Corsairs will close out the season with tough games against Loyola and Fenwick.

Loyola (4-1, 31 playoff points)

Ranked No. 5 in 8A, Loyola suffers from not playing a Week 2 game. But the Ramblers rolled over St. Ignatius in Week 6 and will have three more opportunities for their fifth win. Loyola’s remaining schedule isn’t easy, however, as the team will face Providence on the road before taking on Carmel and Mount Carmel to close out the regular season.

St. Francis (4-2, 28 playoff points)

Despite falling against IC Catholic Prep on Friday, St. Francis remains in good standing for a playoff bid. The Spartans, who can put up points in a hurry, will have favorable matchups against Marian Catholic and DePaul Prep over the next two weeks. St. Francis finishes the season against Nazareth.

Providence (4-2, 27 playoff points)

The Celtics moved one step closer to claiming the Orange Division crown after beating Marist 28-14 on Friday. Providence, which has won three of its last four games, will face Loyola and Marian Catholic before ending the regular season with a divisional game against Joliet Catholic, also 2-0 in the Orange.

St. Patrick (4-2, 26 playoff points)

The Shamrocks surged ahead in the Purple Division standings Friday night, scoring a 46-24 victory against Benet. St. Patrick is now one win away from at-large status and will face St. Laurence, St. Rita and St. Viator next.

IC Catholic Prep (4-2, 25 playoff points)

Quarterback Nate Lang and sophomore Grant Bowen delivered huge performances for the Knights during their 35-28 win against St. Francis in Week 6. IC Catholic Prep, which remains in contention for the Green Division title, will play its final three games against Marmion, St. Viator and St. Rita.

Work to do (three-win teams)

Benet Academy’s Joe Salvino finds a hole against Saint Viator in a football game in Arlington Heights on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Benet (3-3, 29 playoff points)

Consecutive losses against Mount Carmel and St. Patrick have the Redwings needing wins in two of their final three games. Benet’s slate won’t be easy, as the Redwings will face Fenwick and Nazareth over the next two weeks.

Marmion (3-3, 25 playoff points)

The Cadets saw their playoff chances and their Red Division title hopes take a big hit after a 34-20 loss to Marian Catholic. Marmion has lost back-to-back games and with IC Catholic Prep next on the schedule, the Cadets could find themselves in an even more difficult playoff scenario after Week 7.

Leo (3-3, 20 playoff points)

The Lions trounced De La Salle 46-13 on Friday to snap a three-game losing streak and reach .500 on the season. Leo will face St. Rita and Niles Notre Dame before concluding Red Division play against Marmion in Week 9.

Joliet Catholic’s Jayden Armstrong (3) makes a touchdown catch in the end zone as Glenbard West’s Bryce Ellens defends during a game at Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local Ne)

Hail Mary (two-win teams)

St. Rita (2-4, 34 playoff points)

A tough divisional loss to Nazareth has the Mustangs needing three straight wins against Leo, St. Patrick and IC Catholic Prep to likely clinch at-large status. St. Rita’s Week 9 game against the Knights could have massive implications.

Joliet Catholic (2-4, 33 playoff points)

The Hilltoppers have played one of the toughest schedules in the state, opening the season against Lyons, Glenbard West and Fenwick. No longer ranked in 6A, Joliet Catholic needs consecutive victories over Mount Carmel, De La Salle and Providence to be eligible for at-large consideration.

St. Ignatius (2-4, 34 playoff points)

The Wolfpack have faced a gauntlet this season, with three of their first six games coming against state-ranked teams. They’ll need three straight wins against Marist, Montini and Brother Rice to be an at-large team this year.

DePaul Prep (2-4, 29 playoff points)

After winning the 4A championship last season, DePaul Prep finds itself needing three wins in three weeks to earn at-large consideration. A Week 6 victory against St. Viator could have the Rams heading in the right direction.

Niles Notre Dame (2-4, 27 playoff points)

Since beating Washington and St. Charles East outside of CCL/ESCC play, the Dons are 0-4 against Catholic League opponents over the last four weeks. Brother Rice, Leo and Marist are Niles Notre Dame’s remaining foes.

Marian Catholic (2-4, 25 playoff points)

Three-star Boston College recruit Gavin Neil has been a dynamic playmaker for the Spartans, whose success in the Red Division has given them a shot to reach at-large status. Marian Catholic will face St. Francis next.

Outside looking in (one win or less)

St. Viator (1-5, 31 playoff points)

The Lions have lost five consecutive games since beating Marian Catholic 22-19 in the first week of the season. New head coach Robbie Gould’s group will need three consecutive wins down the stretch for a 4-5 finish to the season.

Marist (1-5, 30 playoff points)

The RedHawks saw their playoff hopes takes a significant blow with a 28-14 loss against Providence on Friday evening. Currently winless in the Orange Division, Marist will need three straight wins over St. Ignatius, Marmion and Niles Notre Dame to finish with four victories.

De La Salle (0-6, 30 playoff points)

The Meteors have scored just 14 points in six games. The Week 9 matchup against Marian Catholic could be De La Salle’s best chance to avoid 0-9.