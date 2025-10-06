2025 IHSA playoff outlook for Week 7: What do Kendall County teams need to do to make the field of 256?

There are only three weeks left to earn a spot in the postseason, and plenty of Kendall County area teams still are battling for a spot.

Here is where teams stand heading into Week 7.

Locked in

Yorkville (6-0, 30 playoff points)

The Foxes, after missing the playoffs last season for the first time since 2017, have bounced back in a big way. Yorkville is the only unbeaten left in the SPC West – and one of only 45 left statewide – with impressive wins over likely playoff teams St. Patrick, Minooka and Oswego. Yorkville, with games remaining at Oswego East and Bolingbrook and at home against Plainfield North, is in position to secure a Class 7A first-round home game with a couple more wins.

Sitting comfortably

Oswego East (5-1, 30 playoff points)

The Wolves made seven consecutive playoff appearances between 2015-2022, but have been on the outside looking in the last two years. Oswego East in all likelihood has secured a return bid. The Wolves started the season 4-0 and bounced back from their first loss by beating Romeoville last Friday. Oswego East finishes with Yorkville, Oswego and Minooka in an SPC West that could have five playoff teams.

Oswego (5-1, 28 playoff points)

The Panthers have only missed the playoffs once since 2011, and look like they’re headed back after bouncing back from their first loss with a 48-6 win over Joliet West last Friday. Oswego finishes with road games at Minooka and Plainfield North sandwiched around a Week 8 home game with Oswego East. Like Oswego East, if the Panthers could get to eight wins they could secure a Class 8A first-round home game due to the precious few unbeatens left in that classification.

Hail Mary time

Sandwich (2-4, 31 playoff points)

The Indians made a quarterfinal appearance in 2023, and returned to the playoffs last year. But Sandwich, which lost to Richmond-Burton last Friday, likely needs to win out to make it three playoff appearances in a row. It’s an uphill climb with games remaining against 4-2 Woodstock, 4-2 Woodstock North and 5-1 Marengo, the first and third games on the road.