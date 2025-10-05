Dwight dominates St. Bede to improve to 3-3

Dwight's Ethan Holte (60) points to scoreboard in excitement after a win against St. Bede on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Peru. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Dwight came into St. Bede looking to damper the Bruins’ homecoming and that’s exactly what the Trojans did as they ran up and down the field at will while shutting down the Bruins as they came away with a dominating 48-14 victory in a Chicagoland Prairie Conference game Saturday afternoon in Peru.

The Trojans started off with a couple nice runs of 12 and 15 yards from Evan Cox and Ayden Collom, but the Bruins defense tightened up and forced a turnover on downs.

The problem for the Bruins was the offense was shut down from the start and forced to punt. The Trojans offense went right back to work with their second possession.

Collum had a pair of runs for five and 11 yards before Cox added 8 and Tysen Walker added 18 yards of his own.

Cox danced for 6 yards before Collom ran in from 4 yards out on third-and-1 to put Dwight ahead 7-0.

The Bruins offense worked up just 3 yards on their next drive and punted as Dwight held a 131-0 advantage in yards to end the first quarter.

Collom had 13 yards on two carries and Cox added 9 before Collin Bachand found Cox on a screen pass as Cox walked into the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown catch and a 13-0 lead.

On the next Bruins possession, Gino Ferarri found Carson Riva for 19 yards, but the Trojans defense forced a punt shortly after.

Dwight's Kayden Wood (4) is surrounded by St. Bede defense as they bring him down on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Peru. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

“The defense is the side of the ball that we have been struggling with this year,” Dwight coach Luke Stadiford said. “But today I thought we came out and attacked the ball and shut things down and then set up the offense.”

Cox ran for 9 yards, setting up a screen pass from Bachand to Joe Duffy, who made a nice catch and broke free for a 57-yard touchdown that pushed the lead to 21-0.

The Dwight defense continued to dominate as Brennen Hirst ran for 5 yards, but the Bruins started to go backwards and then a false start forced the Bruins to punt instead of trying for a fourth down conversion.

The run game got the Trojans offense started as Walker had runs of 18 and 13 yards and then Dwight turned to the pass game as the half was coming to an end.

Bachand first hooked up with Joey Starks for 20 yards and then called his own number as he broke free around the corner for a 22-yard touchdown run and a 28-0 lead.

The Bruins, however, tried to push the ball down field quickly before half, but Ferrari threw a pick that was returned to the 2-yard line to set up a walk in touchdown from Collom that made it 35-0 Trojans heading into halftime.

In the second half, the Bruins started to run the ball some as Carson Riva ran for 6 yards and Landon Marquez ran for 5 before Ferarri ran for 15 yards.

But on fourth-and-2, Ferarri was tripped up in the backfield and St. Bede turned the ball over on downs.

Collom then took the Trojans next play 43 yards.

Cox ran for another 10 yards before Bachand found Starks, who made a great catch in the back of the end zone for a 41-0 advantage.

Things continued to go downhill for the Bruins as they fumbled the next play and Colom returned it for a 40-yard touchdown return and a 48-0 lead.

After a 55-yard kickoff return from Jose De Le Torre, the Bruins got on the board with a 9-yard touchdown run from Riva.

After the Bruins forced a Dwight punt, Ferrari ran for 14 yards and then on third-and-2 ran for another 12 before running in a 7-yard TD.

“I thought our energy in the second half was much better,” St. Bede coach Jack Brady said. “Offense was able to move the ball a little and defense was better getting after the ball, but we have to figure out how to get that energy the whole game and not half of it. Pep talks and all that only get you so far. We need a complete effort.”

For the game, the Bruins (2-4, 0-2) were led by Ferrari with 44 yards and a TD on eight carries. Dwight (3-3, 1-2) was led by Collom with 118 yards three total touchdowns on 15 carries, while Bachand was 5 of 9 for 114 yards and four total touchdowns.