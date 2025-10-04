High school football: Week 6 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

IC Catholic Prep's Grant Bowen (11) gets defended by St. Francis's Javonte Williams (8) during the game on Friday Oct. 3, 2025, held at St. Francis High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

IC Catholic Prep 35, St. Francis 28: Sophomore Grant Bowen caught two touchdown passes from Nate Lang, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, and IC Catholic Prep won a 35-28 thriller at St. Francis on Friday.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 29 IC Catholic Prep's Grant Bowen (11) catches the ball in the endzone on Friday Oct. 3, 2025, while traveling to take on St. Francis High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

York 28, Hinsdale Central 18: York’s Henry Duda accounted for 314 yards of total offense – 216 rushing and 98 receiving – to go along with a trio of touchdowns in a 28-18 win against Hinsdale Central on Friday night.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 York's Simon Kodosky (1) is wrapped up by Hinsdale Central's CHarles Novatney (17) during the varsity football game between York and Hinsdale Central on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 in Hinsdale, IL. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

Wheaton Warrenville South 14, Wheaton North 0: Wheaton Warrenville South’s Owen Yorke accounted for both scores against Wheaton, racking up 236 yards on 28 carries in the Tigers’ 14-0 rivalry win.

Montini 55, Carmel 54: In a thriller that saw the two teams combine for over 1,000 yards of offense, Montini survived Carmel by one point on Friday.

Riverside-Brookfield 21, Glenbard South 17: Riverside-Brookfield’s Bryan Rimpila delivered a massive hit on a squib kick in which the Bulldogs recovered and went on to score the go-ahead TD for a 21-17 comeback win over Glenbard South on Friday night to stay unbeaten.

St. Patrick 46, Benet 24

Downers Grove North 21, Oak Park-River Forest 0

Downers Grove South 56, Proviso East 6

Fenwick 41, St. Laurence 7: Jamen Williams (12-for-17, 193 yards) ran for one score and threw for another, Jake and Tommy Thies each had a TB run, Raphiel Stewart had a one-handed 44-yard TD catch and Cameron Garrett an 80-yard kickoff return for a TD for Fenwick (5-1, 1-1 CCL/ESCC White).

Glenbard East 49, Fenton 0: Mo Musleh caught TD passes for the Rams.

Lemont 29, T.F. North 14

Lyons 51, Proviso West 0

Nazareth 48, St. Rita 24

Willowbrook 48, Morton 6

Hope Academy 28, Wheaton Academy 21