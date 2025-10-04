High school football: Week 6 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

IC Catholic Prep 35, St. Francis 28: Sophomore Grant Bowen caught two touchdown passes from Nate Lang, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, and IC Catholic Prep won a 35-28 thriller at St. Francis on Friday.
York 28, Hinsdale Central 18: York’s Henry Duda accounted for 314 yards of total offense – 216 rushing and 98 receiving – to go along with a trio of touchdowns in a 28-18 win against Hinsdale Central on Friday night.
Wheaton Warrenville South 14, Wheaton North 0: Wheaton Warrenville South’s Owen Yorke accounted for both scores against Wheaton, racking up 236 yards on 28 carries in the Tigers’ 14-0 rivalry win.
Montini 55, Carmel 54: In a thriller that saw the two teams combine for over 1,000 yards of offense, Montini survived Carmel by one point on Friday.
Riverside-Brookfield 21, Glenbard South 17: Riverside-Brookfield’s Bryan Rimpila delivered a massive hit on a squib kick in which the Bulldogs recovered and went on to score the go-ahead TD for a 21-17 comeback win over Glenbard South on Friday night to stay unbeaten.
St. Patrick 46, Benet 24
Downers Grove North 21, Oak Park-River Forest 0
Downers Grove South 56, Proviso East 6
Fenwick 41, St. Laurence 7: Jamen Williams (12-for-17, 193 yards) ran for one score and threw for another, Jake and Tommy Thies each had a TB run, Raphiel Stewart had a one-handed 44-yard TD catch and Cameron Garrett an 80-yard kickoff return for a TD for Fenwick (5-1, 1-1 CCL/ESCC White).
Glenbard East 49, Fenton 0: Mo Musleh caught TD passes for the Rams.
Lemont 29, T.F. North 14
Lyons 51, Proviso West 0
Nazareth 48, St. Rita 24
Willowbrook 48, Morton 6
Hope Academy 28, Wheaton Academy 21