Gavin Lanham makes key conversion stop to help Princeton to win at Hall

Hall's Braden Curran (8) looks to catch a pass as Princeton's Deacon Gutshell (9) attempts to tackle him on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 at Richard Nesti Stadium in Spring Valley. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Hall scored on the first play of the fourth quarter, drawing within two points against rival Princeton on Friday night at Nesti Stadium in Spring Valley.

The Red Devils went for the 2-point conversion to tie the game with third-string quarterback Braden Curran passing to Johnathon Stunkel.

Enter Princeton senior defensive back Gavin Lanham, who stopped Stunkel cold, short of the goal line.

The Tigers kept the lead and added to it with a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to take home a 28-12 win in the 101st meeting between the longtime rivals.

Casey Etheridge was not surprised to see Lanham make the big play.

“You can put him anywhere and he’ll make plays. He’s a great player,” Etheridge said. “We call him more of an offensive linebacker than quarterback because he can lower his shoulder.

“That’s a big momentum change, especially in a game like this where we need the win to make the playoffs.”

The Red Devils mounted an eight-play, 58-yard scoring drive on the opening possession of the game, capped by an 8-yard run by Aiden Redcliff. The PAT missed and Hall took a quick 6-0 lead just less than four minutes into the game.

The excitement of the quick score on the Hall sidelines was dampened by the loss of senior Dylan Glynn, the Red Devils quarterback, who sustained a knee injury making a defensive stop.

Ayden Agushi (28) of Princeton celebrates while scoring touchdown on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 at Richard Nesti Stadium in Spring Valley. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

The Red Devils made an unexpected turn to Plan B, inserting Redcliff, their lead back, into the quarterback position for the rest of the night, with the exception of the conversion attempt when he momentarily left with a muscle cramp.

“Whoever plans for losing a quarterback?” Hall coach Nick Sterling said. “What was it the 1:36 mark of the first quarter when I looked up at the clock? Lot of people in unfamilar spots. They battled. It will help us grow.”

The Tigers’ scored a rather stunning touchdown by sophomore reserve back Brennen Emmett, who rushed 34 yards through the heart of the Red Devils’ defense to pay dirt. The Tigers added the PAT and took a lead they never gave up.

Etheridge raced for a 29-yard touchdown with 9:08 left in the second quarter to put the Tigers up 14-6. Etheridge finished the night with 223 yards on 23 carries, setting the all-time Bureau County rushing record.

Princeton scored on a 5-yard TD by sophomore Ayden Agushi to go up 21-12 with 7:46 remaining and added a 9-yard TD by classmate Lane Goskusky at 3:16 to put the finishing touches on the Three Rivers East victory for the Tigers (3-3, 2-1).

“I don’t think we played our best game, but they gave us a run for our money and I thought we ended the game well,” Etheridge said.

Princeton coach Ryan Pearson said the Tigers made the plays when they needed them, noting the conversion stop by Lanham and interception by Abe Longeville.

“We knew with some of the wrinkles we worked on this past week there was going to be some growing pains, but I’m happy with how our kids responded,” Pearson said. “In the second half, Hall scored, but our defense made a huge stop on that 2-point conversion. That was a huge-momentum play.

“I knew coming in we were going to get the absolute best effort from Hall. They’re fighting for their playoff lives just like we are. (We’re) 3-3, hopefully we can go back to work this next week, it’s one game at a time, and take care of Mendota.”

At 3-3, Sterling said the Red Devils are in a good standing heading into the final stretch of the season.

“Coach (Adam) Curran looked back to where we were Weeks 1 and 2, and I already knew it, everything is in the right direction,” Sterling said. “We’re happy about the boys. You can see they’re committed. They’re holding each other accountable. It’s good. Everything is on the right path and as long as it stays there, there’s no doubt in my mind that these kids will be successful.”

Etheridge passed former Tiger standout Ronde Worrels, who rushed for 4,387 yards from 2017-21, to become the all-time leading rusher in program and Bureau County, now with 4,524 yards, with three more regular season games remaining.

“What a great, hard-working kid,” Pearson said. “Any time you get thrown into the same sentence as Ronde Worrels, whose one of the greatest players to play in our program, you’re doing something special. What an awesome honor for him.”