FCW football rolls to victory, Sandwich falls: The Times Friday roundup

Football

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 54, West Prairie/Southeastern 14: At Sciota, the Falcons improved to 4-2 on the season with the running clock victory over the Cyclones.

Logan Ruddy (seven carries, 124 yards), Brezdyn Simons (2-95) and Leelynd Durbin (13-81) each ran for a pair of touchdowns for FCW. Simons was also 3-for-3 passing for 93 yards, including a TD pass to Ruddy (two catches, 90 yards.). Durbin led the defense with 11 1/2 tackles.

Richmond-Burton 42, Sandwich 12: At Sandwich, the Indians (2-4, 2-2) trailed 14-6 after one quarter, 21-6 at halftime and 28-12 heading to the fourth in the Kishwaukee River Conference loss to the undefeated Rockets (6-0, 4-0).

Sandwich’s Nick Michalek rushed 29 times for 255 yards and a touchdown, returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score and led the Indians with nine tackles on defense. Jeff Ashley added 48 yards rushing on 14 tries. The visitors held a 371-317 advantage in total yards.

Volleyball

Newark d. Serena 25-20, 25-16: At Newark, the Norsemen (20-3, 7-0) captured the key Little Ten Conference matchup with the Huskers (12-6-1, 6-1).

Newark was led by Rylie Carlson (10 kills, an ace), Zoey Carlson (five kills), Tessa Kot (three kills, a block) and Taylor Jeffers (10 assists, two aces, six digs).

Serena had solid contributions from Aubrey Duffy (eight digs), Anna Hjerpe (five kills, four digs), Maddie Young (five assists, three kills), Rebekah Shugrue (11 assists), Kendall Whiteaker (three kills, three blocks) and Alexa McNally (five kills).

Somonauk d. IMSA 25-23, 25-19: At Aurora, the Bobcats improved to 12-6 overall and 6-1 in LTC action with the win over the Titans.

Somonauk was led by Ady Werner (12 kills, 12 digs), Ella Punsalan (five kills), Bella Rolf (five kills, 10 digs), Abby Hohmann (four kills), Brook Bahrey (10 digs) and Calli Snider (nine digs).

Earlville d. Leland 25-9, 22-25, 25-13: At Leland, the Red Raiders (11-11, 2-3) earned the three-set win over the Panthers.

Earlville received solid outings from Jacey Helgesen (19 service points, nine aces), Bailey Miller (11 kills, 13 digs), Audrey Scherer (six kills), Payton Actis (13 assists), Liz Vazquez (15 digs) and Addie Scherer (two blocks).

Boys soccer

DePue/Hall 6, Earlville 0: At DePue, the Red Raiders dropped the LTC match to the Little Giants.