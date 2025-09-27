Rockridge beats Newman in state-ranked TRAC Rock battle

Rockridge’s Cullen Schwigen fires a pass while being chased by Newman’s John Rowzee during last season's matchup in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

What started as a defensive struggle turned into a 26-6 Rockridge win over Newman in a state-ranked battle in the Three Rivers Rock.

Cullen Schwigen threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Class 2A Associated Press second-ranked Rockets (5-0, 3-0) took control of the division and handed the Comets (4-1, 2-1) their first loss.

Rockridge coach Sam Graves also tied Rick Amy’s school record of 80 career wins with the victory.

Newman, ranked third in 1A, was shut out after taking a 6-0 lead on a 58-yard run by Matthew Blackert midway through the second quarter.

The Rockets took advantage of one last possession before halftime as Schwigen hit Owen Steele for a 46-yard reception. Schwigen’s four-yard plunge helped give Rockridge a 7-6 lead with just 17 seconds before halftime.

Newman struggled to put together drives as Rockridge contained the run game and limited any big plays. Newman QB Evan Bushman was held to less than 70 yards passing, forced to rely on short swing passes in the backfield.

“We just came out flat,” Bushman said. “And when you come out flat against a team like this, it’s going to show on the scoreboard.

“First half, we were in it for a bit, and in the second half, we just came out slow and dry and seemed like we didn’t really want it as bad as they did, and it showed. They were running it all over us.”

Rockridge had a three-headed attack in the power run game as Schwigenm had 73 yards, Thomas Sowards had 75 yards and a score, and Tanner Dye ran for 119 more.

Schwigen had a 40-yard TD to Chase Wheatley and a 50-yard strike to a tightly covered Owen Steele in the fourth quarter to make it 20-6 with 7:35 to play. Newman turned it over on downs in the red zone with 4:21 left.

“Schwigen was running it, throwing it all over us and it just looked like we had our heads down and we didn’t want to be here,” Bushman said. “But it’s a learning lesson and we’ll come back next week ready.”

Newman did a good job containing the Rockets’ pass game initially, as Schwigen threw an interception to George Jungerman and had seven straight incompletions at one point. Newman also had a couple of sacks from Ben Geske and John Rowzee. But the Comets were unable to stop the run, and Schwigen eventually made a couple of big plays through the air.

Schwigen said his team’s play on the line made the difference in the 20-point win.

“Up front we really came out and played,” he said. “We knew that was going to have to happen.”

Newman won last year’s matchup 15-7.

Schwigen said it was big to get on the board and take the lead just before halftime.

“That’s a really big score for us,” he said. “It gave us a little bit of momentum coming into the second half.”

Newman coach Mike LeMay said he took the blame for the first Rockridge score. Newman punted with 51 seconds left after starting the drive at its own 11.

“I’ll wear that,” he said. “We got the ball after a fourth-down stop and had an incompletion. We had a guy wide open; keep the clock moving, and we should have probably ate some more clock gave them a little less time.”

Newman still struggled to have an answer as Rockridge stopped the run and put together long drives.

Blackert had just 15 yards outside of his long run. His five catches also yielded negative yardage. Newman hosts Mercer County next Saturday at 1 p.m.

“They won up front,” LeMay said. “That’s the big difference. Looking at things, I felt like we had a good idea of what we thought we were able to do up front. And that game was won in the trenches. And down the stretch, they got us.

“That’s a wakeup call and a reality check.”