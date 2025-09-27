Shaw Local

High school football: Week 5 results; recaps for every game in the Kendall County area

Yorkville celebrates their win over Oswego in their football game Friday, Sept 26, 2025 in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

By Joshua Welge

Yorkville 16, Oswego 6: Luke Hendershott’s interception was one of three second-half turnovers forced by the Yorkville defense, and Jack Beetham threw a touchdown and ran for one as the Foxes won at Oswego 16-6 in a matchup of unbeatens to extend their best start since 2019.

Yorkville at Oswego Yorkville celebrates their win over Oswego in their football game Friday, Sept 26, 2025 in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Bolingbrook 32, Oswego East 7: TJ Lewis ran the ball 31 times for 197 yards as Bolingbrook handed Oswego East its first loss of the year in a 32-7 victory.

Sandwich 48, Harvard 7: Jeffrey Ashley ran for 148 yards and three touchdowns, including a 66-yarder, and Nick Michalek ran for 83 yards and two TDs, including a 48-yarder, for Sandwich.

Marengo 28, Plano 14: Dylan Saunders threw for 140 yards and a TD, Cam Johnson had four catches for 86 yards and a TD and Ethan Taxis ran for a TD for Plano.

