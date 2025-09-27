Hall-Putnam County cruises to 44-0 victory over Kewanee

The Hall-Putnam County football team left no doubt Friday.

In a Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division showdown against Kewanee, the Red Devils scored a season high in points, forced three turnovers on defense and dominated in a 44-0 running-clock victory over the Boilermakers in Kewanee.

“Everything just came together, and it was a great team win,” Hall-PC quarterback senior Dylan Glynn said. “We really needed this because we have a hard schedule the rest of the way.”

In earning its third straight victory, Hall-PC (3-2, 3-0 TRC Mississippi) managed 387 yards offense, including 334 yards rushing against Kewanee (0-5, 0-3 TRC Mississippi).

On defense, the Red Devils forced three takeaways – two fumble recoveries, one interception – allowed just 81 yards total offense and recorded the program’s first shutout since the first round of the 2019 playoffs.

“It was a great effort by our guys,” first-year Hall coach Nick Sterling said. “The kids played really well.”

Glynn, senior running back Aiden Redcliff and senior running back Braden Curran provided a three-headed monster for the Red Devils’ rushing attack.

Redcliff led the way as he ran for 176 yards and three touchdowns – including two TD runs of more than 50 yards – while Glynn rushed for 79 yards and two scores while he threw for 53 yards and a TD. Curran added 60 yards on the ground and a TD.

The seven touchdowns scored by the Red Devil offense were as many as it scored in the last three games combined.

“The offensive line really did well today and led the way,” Redcliff said. “The line is where we start, and it really goes through them.”

After the teams traded possessions to start the game, Hall took off.

Glynn started the scoring when he ran for a 48-yard TD to make it 7-0 with 6:43 left in the first quarter, while Curran scampered for an 11-yard score to make it 13-0 with 16.1 seconds left in the first quarter.

“We knew that if we could get up early, that we would be good,” Glynn said. “Everybody’s morale was so high.”

In the second quarter, Glynn scored on a 1-yard QB sneak to make it 19-0 with 4:47 to go before half, while later in the quarter Redcliff bulldozed his way in for a 1-yard run to make it 25-0 with 27.8 seconds left before half.

The Red Devils kept attacking in the second half.

Redcliff recovered a fumble less than 70 seconds into the third quarter, then ran for a 57-yard TD on the very next play to make it 31-0 just 77 seconds into the quarter.

Glenn joined the fun when he recovered a fumble and then threw a 35-yard TD score to sophomore tight end Chace Sterling to make it 38-0 with 8:54 to go in the third.

Redcliff added a 71-yard TD run with 4:07 to go in the third to make it 44-0 and invoke the running clock.

“You can see it in practice that everything is starting to click,” coach Sterling said. “That’s what you want. It’s Week 5 and you want to see progress, and we’re seeing it.”

While the offense shined, so did the Hall defense.

The Red Devils unit allowed just 50 yards of total offense in the first half and 31 yards in the second half. Kewanee managed just 43 yards rushing and had only one player run for more than five yards.

In addition to Redcliff’s and Glynn’s third quarter fumble recoveries, junior defensive back David Luna had a third quarter interception.

With the win, Hall returns home in Week 6 against Bureau County rival Princeton (2-3, 2-1 TRC Mississippi).