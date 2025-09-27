Bradley-Bourbonnais gets contributions from all over in homecoming rout of Stagg

Bradley-Bourbonnais running back Issac Allison and his fellow senior teammates waited years for it.

Their final homecoming game, where the Boilermakers hit the field for pregame warmups in their traditional red jerseys, walk in unison back to the locker room and back out past the alumni tent in black jerseys to take the field in front of a standing room only crowd.

As they took the field to host Stagg in a Southwest Valley Green matchup, the Boilers wasted little time pulling ahead, scoring on their first offensive play of the night on their way to a 40-6 victory that improved them to 5-0 (2-0 SWVC Green) and made them playoff eligible for their fourth straight postseason.

“All the build up through these years, finally senior homecoming with the same coaches, the same guys, it’s just so good to be here,” Allison, who matched teammate Ky’ren Edmon with two rushing touchdowns Friday, said. “I’m just taking it all in while I can.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Bradley-Bourbonnais' Kyren Edmon dives to score a touchdown during the Boilermakers' victory over Stagg on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

After the Boilers defense quickly forced a Stagg (0-5, 0-3) three-and-out, Ellis Johnson flung a screen pass to junior wide receiver Rontez Smith, who made a trio of Chargers miss on his way to a 56-yard touchdown two minutes into the game.

From there, it was on.

After another Chargers’ three-and-out, Allison capped off a 7-play, 72-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run, and after a third straight Stagg three-and-out, Edmon found just enough time to score a 2-yard touchdown to make it 21-0 by the time the first quarter horn sounded.

The Chargers, who mustered up just 36 first-half yards against the Boilers’ starting defense, got their first first down on the next drive, but again punted away and again saw Edmon score, this time from 10 yards out.

Johnson found Dachaun Anderson for a 24-yard touchdown strike before the half and Allison brought out the running clock with a 10-yard touchdown run on the first drive of the second half. Olaf Kazub got the Chargers on the board with a 3-yard touchdown run with eight minutes remaining.

Whether it was offensively, defensively or in special teams, the Boilers relied on contributions from several players. Johnson continued his efficient, sizzling season by going 8-of-11 passing for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Edmon (six carries, 68 yards) and Allison (six carries, 37 yards) each scored twice while Smith (three catches, 64 yards) and Lyzale Edmon (three catches, 35 yards) continued their wide receiver, cornerback and special teams stardom.

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Rontez Smith runs the ball for a touchdown during the Boilermakers' victory over Stagg on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Defensively, senior tackle Khalan Clemens had a pair of sacks and recovered a fumble to lead a physical defensive effort that also saw Calvin Kohl record a sack and a tackle for loss and Tye Thurmond record two tackles for loss, with six different Boilers making at least one stop in the backfield.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever coached a team like [this] where we have so many kids that can make plays defensively, offensively and on special teams obviously with Ellis kicking,” Boilers coach Mike Kohl said. “It’s a fun team to be around, and obviously it’s our goal in Week 10 to be better than we are in Week 1, so hopefully we’ll keep improving.”

And while they don’t have any individual statistics of their own, the offensive line once again allowed the Boilers to efficiently score on every drive. Clemens said that with two sides of the trenches both so engaged and physical, they’ve been able to bring out the best in one another at practice.

“They’re all big and physical,” Clemens said. “We all love each other, so every time we go against them I try and make them better by reading my keys, making my play and making them better by being tough on them. That’s what makes us all better in this atmosphere, on the field right here. We all make each other better by how physical we are and how tough we are.”

As the Boilers prepare for a rematch next week at the same Lincoln-Way Central team that defeated them both in the regular season and IHSA Class 7A quarterfinals last season, they’ll do so with this year’s playoff spot in hand. But they have plenty more in mind than just a playoff appearance, and attaining the next goal of winning the conference begins next week.

“It’s always a goal of ours (to make the playoffs), obviously, and I’m excited to see how these guys can progress throughout the year,” Mike Kohl said. “I think we beat a pretty good Crete-Monee team, a pretty good team from St. Louis (St. Mary’s South Side Catholic Prep), so we’re going to see how good we are next week at Lincoln-Way Central.”