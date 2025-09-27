Big-play South Elgin handles West Chicago 46-14

Propelled by 47- and 75-yard touchdown runs by Gavin Mueller and an 89-yard TD run by Darrion Thurman, South Elgin cruised past West Chicago 46-14 in an Upstate Eight Conference crossover game in South Elgin on Friday night.

Mueller also threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Carrera. Mueller’s 47-yard TD run came on South Elgin’s first play from scrimmage.

“Gavin’s TD set the tone for us,” said South Elgin coach Pat Pistorio. “We can line him up at tight end, quarterback, wide receiver and in the backfield. Gavin is a special player on and off the field.”

With two running touchdowns, Mueller gained 150 yards on seven carries.

“It is like a dream I get to play all the different positions,” Mueller said. “We love each other as a team, and we fight for each other. The line executes so well together.

”We lost to two top-15 teams (Barrington, Batavia), and we have improved since then. We want to win the conference and move past the second round in the playoffs. That is something a South Elgin team has never done.”

Thurman gained 155 yards on five carries, including the long TD run.

“Our offensive line was outstanding.” Thurman said. “We have bounced back since the first two games. We keep getting better.”

The Storm (3-2, 2-0) gained 375 yards rushing on 16 attempts.

The South Elgin offensive line consists of tackles Nate Rukel and Gavin Norcross, guards Charlie Wat and Hunter Prus and center Niko Mastropieri.

“Our offensive line has done a great job all year,” Pistorio said. “They open some great holes. They were exploding off the ball. Ask Gavin and Darrion how important the line is.”

The South Elgin defense recovered two fumbles, one each by Brandon Corn and Silas Berrios.

“Coach (Robert) Moynihan did a great job with the defense,” Pistorio said. “His schematics were so good. We had a great week of practice, and the defense really flew to the ball.”

The Storm led 31-6 at halftime on a 38-yard field goal by Nick Dodge as time expired.

West Chicago (3-2, 1-1) scored on a halfback pass in the first half, 67 yards from William Zbierski to Joel Montgomery.

Carter Narango ran for 131 yards on 18 carries and scored on a 38-yard run.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250926/prep-football/south-elgin-breaks-out-the-big-plays-to-roll-past-west-chicago-in-upstate-eight-crossover/