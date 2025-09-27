Ben Peterson’s 3 touchdowns lead Geneva to win against Lake Park

Geneva made big plays in all three phases, including a momentum-changing blocked field goal, as the Vikings celebrated homecoming with a 35-17 win against Lake Park in Geneva.

Quarterback Ben Peterson accounted for all five touchdowns, the Vikings’ running game wore down the Lancers in the second half, and the defense came up with two big interceptions as Geneva moved above .500 for the season at 3-2, 2-1 in the DuKane Conference.

Peterson threw for three touchdowns, including two to Lincoln Mercado. He also ran for a score and caught a touchdown pass on a throwback from Bennett Konkey, who also caught a scoring pass.

Dylan Alcaraz and Dylan Reyes picked off passes. But the biggest play might have been on special teams.

Just before halftime, Lake Park drove 38 yards in less than 40 seconds to set up Kevin Salwach’s 44-yard field goal at the horn to make it 21-10 at halftime. That gave Lake Park some momentum going into the break.

The Lancers (2-3, 0-3) then took the second-half kickoff and marched to the Geneva 10-yard line. But a third-down pass fell incomplete. On fourth down Tate Beran charged in from the edge and blocked the field-goal attempt.

The Vikings then took the ball 80 yards the other way. The drive ended when Peterson tossed the ball to Konkey, who found him uncovered in the end zone. That made it 28-10 and the Vikings never looked back.

“We’ve been working on it every day this week,” Peterson said. “Coach said he’s only run it four times and it worked every time, so I was expecting to be open.”

The Vikings scored on their next possession when Peterson hit Mercado for the second time.

“Our defense has been like that all year,” said Geneva coach Boone Thorgesen. “They’re going to make a play. They’re going to bend, not break, and we were able to have them kick a field goal and then Tate Berens came off the end and blocked it. We always talk about a team effort, offense, defense and special teams, and that really turned the tide for us in the second half to turn the momentum.”

The Vikings controlled the clock with their running game in the second half. Converted linebacker Ryder Krempin gained all but nine of his 113 yards in the second half.

After Geneva jumped out to a 14-0 lead, Lake Park got on the scoreboard with a 63-yard catch and run from George Tzamouranis to Emanuele Carrozzoli. The Lancers’ final score came on a 27-yard strike from Taysean Smith to Ian Witt in the fourth quarter.

