A look at BCR area Week 5 scores out of the past

A look at Week 5 scores from out of the past in the BCR
10 years ago (2015)
Annawan-Wethersfield 35, Monmouth United 14
Bureau Valley 34, Amboy-LaMoille 30
Hall 72, Sherrard 36
Morrison 22, Riverdale 7
Newman 26, E-P 20
Orion 7, Rockridge 0
Princeton 24, Fulton 20
St. Bede 33, Kewanee 24
Geneseo 26, Rochelle 0
Sterling 49, L-P 22
Sycamore 35, Ottawa 0
25 years ago (2000)
Hall 29, Mendota 7
Princeton 42, Kewanee 6
Rochelle 43, Rock Falls 0
Dixon 20, Sterling 14
Geneseo 47, L-P 6
Ottawa 15, Streator 12
Amboy 48, Bradford 7
Bureau Valley 40, Eureka 6
Marquette 7, St. Bede 6
Newman 35, Prophetstown 8
Fulton 43, Erie 0
Riverdale 20, Morrison 0
Westmer 14, Annawan 12
50 years ago (1975)
DePue 14, Tampico 14 (tie)
Dixon 37, Ottawa 0
Dunlap 7, Manlius 6
Elmwood 22, Bradford 14
Geneseo 19, Hall 0
L-P 22, Sterling 0
Ohio 14, LaMoille 6
Princeton 21, Rock Falls 20
Rochelle 6, Mendota 0
Streator 27, Kewanee 0
St. Bede 38, Rantoul 22
Wethersfield 12, Walnut 8
Wyoming 13, Western 12