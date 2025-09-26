Shaw Local

Analysis   •   Features   •   Podcast   •   Photo Store
Friday Night Drive

A look at BCR area Week 5 scores out of the past

Football - BCR

Football - BCR

By Kevin Hieronymus

A look at Week 5 scores from out of the past in the BCR

10 years ago (2015)

Annawan-Wethersfield 35, Monmouth United 14

Bureau Valley 34, Amboy-LaMoille 30

Hall 72, Sherrard 36

Morrison 22, Riverdale 7

Newman 26, E-P 20

Orion 7, Rockridge 0

Princeton 24, Fulton 20

St. Bede 33, Kewanee 24

Geneseo 26, Rochelle 0

Sterling 49, L-P 22

Sycamore 35, Ottawa 0

25 years ago (2000)

Hall 29, Mendota 7

Princeton 42, Kewanee 6

Rochelle 43, Rock Falls 0

Dixon 20, Sterling 14

Geneseo 47, L-P 6

Ottawa 15, Streator 12

Amboy 48, Bradford 7

Bureau Valley 40, Eureka 6

Marquette 7, St. Bede 6

Newman 35, Prophetstown 8

Fulton 43, Erie 0

Riverdale 20, Morrison 0

Westmer 14, Annawan 12

50 years ago (1975)

DePue 14, Tampico 14 (tie)

Dixon 37, Ottawa 0

Dunlap 7, Manlius 6

Elmwood 22, Bradford 14

Geneseo 19, Hall 0

L-P 22, Sterling 0

Ohio 14, LaMoille 6

Princeton 21, Rock Falls 20

Rochelle 6, Mendota 0

Streator 27, Kewanee 0

St. Bede 38, Rantoul 22

Wethersfield 12, Walnut 8

Wyoming 13, Western 12

High School Football
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL