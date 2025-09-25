Steve Soucie’s Week 5 games to watch: Slate chock full of intriguing games

Oswego's Graham Schwab (22) runs the ball during football game against Bolingbrook earlier this season. Oswego will try to continue its impressive start as it battles rival and fellow undefeated squad Yorkville. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

There are certain weeks in the season that serve as defining weeks for how the landscape of the postseason might look.

Week 5 looks as if it might be one of those weeks.

Although there aren’t an extensive amount of contests pairing a pair of undefeated teams as just seven of those clashes are set to be squared off, there’s a whole bunch of games that feature undefeated teams against 3-1 teams with a more than respectable chance of winning. And another substantial group of games pairing a pair of 3-1 teams.

That’s because while there’s a smaller than usual group of undefeated teams at this point, there’s also a significantly larger group of teams at 3-1 than usual as well.

With all that in mind it seems more likely that when Week 5 concludes there’s going to be some real separation between the teams at the top of the win/loss pyramid and a very large group of teams standing either one game below the .500 mark or one game above it.

In fact there’s a reasonably good chance that we could have more than half of the playoff-eligible teams in the state with one of two records: 3-2 or 2-3.

Thus the definition that was addressed before and as such there are a lot of things to keep an eye on in Week 5.

Here’s a look at the top games of Week 5:

Batavia (3-1) at St. Charles North (4-0), 7 p.m. Friday: Yes, Batavia has won six of the last seven meetings between these two DuKane Conference rivals. And yes, Batavia has won the last two meetings pretty comfortably. But it seems like this particular matchup might more likely meet the mold of the matchups of the seven games between 2016 and 2022 where neither team won by more than a touchdown.

Lyons (3-1) at Glenbard West (4-0), 1:30 p.m. Saturday: Glenbard West has run an absolute gauntlet of a schedule thus far and the hits keep coming, like this one against the defending West Suburban Silver Conference champs coming off a loss to another developing league factor, Hinsdale Central.

Yorkville (4-0) at Oswego (4-0), 7 p.m. Friday: This one features two parts of the only three-headed undefeated monster in one conference. Both teams are anchored around stellar defenses as each are allowing an average of around eight points a game. Oswego tacks on a pretty potent offense to the equation as well.

Morris (4-0) at Kaneland (4-0), 7 p.m. Friday: Morris has gotten the better of this matchup over the last five meetings, including posting 50 points in last year’s runaway win. But has Kaneland bridged some of that gap? A stout defense indicates they might have allowing a solitary touchdown to three of their four opponents this season.

Newman Central Catholic (4-0) at Rockridge (4-0), 7 p.m. Friday: Usually this a Three Rivers Conference matchup for league supremacy. That race also typically involves Princeton, but both of these teams enter this contest having already beaten Princeton allowing this game to further establish who the top dog in the league is.

Other games to watch: St. Patrick at Brother Rice; Decatur MacArthur at Glenwood; El Paso-Gridley at Tri-Valley; Monmouth at Princeton; Homewood-Flossmoor at Sandburg; Moline at Quincy; St. Francis at Providence; Lane vs. Payton; Kenwood vs. Simeon