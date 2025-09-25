NewsTribune Week 5 IHSA football previews

Interstate 8

La Salle-Peru (1-3, 0-1) at Rochelle (2-2, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cavaliers: La Salle-Peru is looking to bounce back from a 48-0 loss to Morris, which was the Cavs’ largest margin of defeat since a 49-0 loss to Sycamore in 2023. … The Cavs managed just 46 yards of offense against Morris. Quarterback Marion Persich completed 4-of-8 passes for 42 yards, while Nick Hachenberger led the ground game with 9 yards on three carries. … The Cavs allowed their highest point total of the season last week.

About the Hubs: Rochelle lost 27-22 to Sycamore last week. The Hubs took a 22-21 lead with 3:16 left after a 20-play, 71-yard drive that took 12:58, but the Spartans scored with 1:11 left to win. … Dylan Manning led the Hubs ground game with 144 yards and two touchdowns, while Ramon Villalobos ran for 92 yards and a score. … Rochelle ran for 236 yards and had 32 passing yards against Sycamore while allowing 343 yards (227 passing, 116 rushing). … Rochelle beat L-P 48-20 last season. The Hubs have won three of the last five meetings.

FND pick: Rochelle

Chicagoland Prairie

St. Bede (2-2, 0-1) at Marquette (2-2, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bruins: St. Bede evened its record last week with a 56-0 rout of the Lewistown co-op in a nonconference game. … Both of the Bruins’ wins have come against teams that are a combined 0-8. St. Bede outscored those teams 103-6. The Bruins have been outscored 55-14 in their two losses to Eureka (1-3) and North Boone (3-1). … Last week, Landon Marquez ran for two touchdowns and Gino Ferrari ran for a score and threw a 30-yard TD pass to Carson Riva. … Six Bruins scored TDs in the win over Lewistown.

About the Crusaders: Marquette opened conference play with a 50-19 rout of Dwight last week. … The Crusaders scored the first 22 points of the game. Two early fumble recoveries led to two Marquette TDs. The Crusaders later intercepted a pass. … Connor Baker scored three TDs against Dwight, two rushing and one on a 60-yard pass from Anthony Couch, who completed 4-of-6 passes for 156 yards and two TDs. … Lucas Craig had 93 receiving yards and a TD, while Jaxson Higgins ran 11 times for 125 yards and a TD. … The Crusaders have beaten St. Bede in both meetings since the Chicagoland Prairie began, winning 43-7 last year and 34-20 in 2023.

FND pick: Marquette

Three Rivers Mississippi

Hall-Putnam County (2-2, 1-0) at Kewanee (0-4, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Red Devils: Hall scored a TD with 1:16 left to pull out an 18-15 victory over Sherrard last week. … The Red Devils have not scored more than 21 points in a game this season. … Hall’s two wins have come against teams that are each 0-4, while its losses have come against teams that are each 2-2. … Hall QB Dylan Glynn ran for a TD and threw a TD pass in each of the last two weeks. Glynn threw a 59-yard screen pass to Aiden Redcliff for the game winner against Orion. The pair connected for a 48-yard TD pass on the same play in Week 3 against Mendota. … The Hall defense has allowed 40 points over the last three weeks.

About the Boilermakers: Kewanee has given up 201 points this season, an average of 50.3 points per game. The Boilermakers have allowed 54 points or more in each of the last three games, including a 63-12 loss to Princeton. The Boilermakers allowed the Tigers to score 42 points in the first quarter. … While Kewanee has allowed a lot of points, the Boilermakers haven’t scored many, with just 32 through four games. Last week’s 12 points were a season high for Kewanee. … Against Princeton, Chris Crowe returned a kickoff 90 yards for a TD and caught an 85-yard TD pass from Camden Cernovich. … The Boilermakers allowed an 88-yard kick return TD and had a fumble returned for a score against Princeton. … Kewanee beat Hall 42-17 last season.

FND pick: Hall-Putnam County

Mendota (0-4, 0-1) at Sherrard (0-4, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

On Shaw Local Radio: WGLC 100.1

About the Trojans: Mendota lost 42-21 to Monmouth-Roseville last week. The Trojans trailed 42-0 in the third quarter. … The Trojans played without starting QB Aden Tillman last week due to injury. Javier Hernandez filled in, completing 3-of-5 passes for 21 yards and running nine times for 22 yards. … Corbin Furar ran for 104 yards and two TDs on 10 carries last week.

About the Tigers: After forfeiting in Week 3, Sherrard lost 18-15 to Hall last week. The Tigers led until Hall scored with 1:16 left. … Sherrard scored on a 49-yard run by Landon Clark and an 85-yard kick return by Carter Brown. … Brown was ejected after the opening kickoff of the second half for throwing a punch and will not be able to play against Mendota. … The Tigers held Hall to 174 yards - 95 passing and 79 rushing. … Sherrard beat Mendota 28-21 last season.

FND pick: Sherrard

Monmouth-Roseville (4-0, 1-0) at Princeton (2-2, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Titans: Monmouth-Roseville has outscored its opponents, who are a combined 3-13, 180-70, including a 42-21 win over Mendota last week. The Titans led 35-0 at halftime and 42-0 in the third quarter to start the running clock. … Nick Huston ran for 160 yards and three TDs on 12 carries and also returned a punt 34 yards for a score against Mendota. … The Titans ran for 285 yards and passed for 25 last week. … Monmouth-Roseville beat Princeton 31-3 last season en route to winning the conference title.

About the Tigers: Princeton scored six touchdowns in the first quarter last week en route to a 63-12 victory over Kewanee. … RB Casey Etheridge ran for 130 yards and four TDs on just six carries and caught five passes for 77 yards. … After throwing for just 35 yards through the first two games, Gavin Lanham completed 5-of-6 passes for 91 yards and a TD against Kewanee. … Ayden Agushi scored on a 1-yard TD run and returned a kickoff 88 yards for a score. … Princeton held Kewanee to 143 yards. Senior lineman Grady Cox returned a fumble, which was forced on a sack by Common Green, 7 yards for a TD.

FND pick: Monmouth-Roseville

Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Large

Bureau Valley (0-4, 0-2) at Elmwood-Brimfield (2-2, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Storm: Bureau Valley had its highest offensive output of the season last week in a 42-16 loss to Macomb. The Storm did not score more than 10 points in their first three games. … BV is allowing 42.3 points per game. … Last week, Tucker Shane led the Storm rushing attack with 47 yards on 12 carries, while Dane Stewart and Keenyn Richter each ran for a TD.

About the Trojans: Elmwood-Brimfield is coming off a 35-14 loss to Princeville last week. … The Trojans and Storm have one common opponent in Knoxville. E-B beat the Blue Bullets 36-22, and BV lost 31-8. … This week’s game is homecoming for Elmwood-Brimfield. … The Trojans won last year’s game 27-21 in Manlius. … E-B has rushed for 1,058 yards this season. Layne Johnson leads the attack with 341 yards and four TDs on 57 carries, while Myles Alger has rushed for 243 yards and four TDs on 33 attempts.

FND pick: Elmwood-Brimfield

Illinois 8-Man

Amboy co-op (3-1) at Galva (2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Clippers: Amboy has outscored its last three opponents 166-36 after losing its season opener, including a 46-18 win over Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland last week. … Against FCW, Jose Lopez rushed for 153 yards and three TDs, Colt McCoy ran for 121 yards and a TD, Cody Winn returned a kick for a TD and Caiden Heath ran for a score. … Amboy beat Galva 60-0 last season.

About the Wildcats: Galva has scored 132 points in its two wins and just 47 in its two losses. … The Wildcats are coming off a 70-12 victory over Bushnell-Prairie City. … The Wildcats and Clippers have two common opponents. Both beat BPC but had different results against Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland. Amboy beat FCW 46-18, and Galva lost to FCW 60-25.

FND pick: Amboy

Heart of Central Illinois

Deer Creek-Mackinaw (2-2, 0-1) at Fieldcrest (0-4, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Chiefs: Dee-Mack started 2-0 but has lost its last two games by a combined score of 85-0, including a 44-0 loss to Tri-Valley last week. … The Chiefs and Knights both lost to Tri-Valley and El Paso-Gridley, but had different results against Tremont. Dee Mack beat the Turks 42-13 while Fieldcrest lost to Tremont 42-14. … S Denniston has rushed for 397 yards and seven TDs on 54 carries for Dee-Mack, while QB Zack Day has completed 43-of-73 passes for 263 yards and a TD while running for 223 yards and a score.

About the Knights: Fieldcrest has been outscored 176-32 this season. … The Knights are coming off a 33-0 loss to LeRoy. … Lucas Anson led the Fieldcrest offense last week as he rushed for 68 yards on 17 carries.

FND pick: Deer Creek-Mackinaw