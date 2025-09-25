BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 5, 2025

Here are our picks for Week 5. Guest picker is BCR photographer Mike Vaughn
|Week 5
Games
|Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Week 4: 10-0
Season: 33-7
|Kevin Chlum
NewsTrib Sports Editor
Week 4: 10-0
Season: 29-11
|Mike Vaughn
Last week guest: 10-0
Season guest: 33-7
|Mon-Rose at Princeton
|Princeton
|Mon-Rose
|Princeton
|BV at Elmwood
|Elmwood
|Elmwood
|Elmwood
|Hall at Kewanee
|Hall
|Hall
|Hall
|St. Bede at Marquette
|Marquette
|Marquette
|Marquette
|Amboy at Galva
|Amboy
|Amboy
|Amboy
|L-P at Rochelle
|Rochelle
|Rochelle
|Rochelle
|Mendota at Sherrard
|Sherrard
|Sherrard
|Mendota
|Newman at Rockridge
|Rockridge
|Rockridge
|Rockridge
|A-W at Rushville
|Rushville
|Rushville
|A-W
|E-P at Mercer Co.
|E-P
|E-P
|E-P