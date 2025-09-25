Shaw Local

Friday Night Drive

BCR Week 5 IHSA football previews

Princeton's Casey Etheridge (1) celebrates a touchdown in Friday's 63-12 win over Kewanee with teammate Landyn Kendall. Etheridge scored four touchdowns on the night.

Princeton's Casey Etheridge celebrates a touchdown on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 in a 63-12 win over Kewanee with teammate Landyn Kendall. Etheridge scored four touchdowns. (Mike Vaughn)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Three Rivers Conference

Monmouth-Roseville (4-0, 2-0) at Princeton (2-2, 2-0)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday, Bryant Field

About the Titans: Mon-Rose has opened the season at 4-0 for the second straight straight year after having never done it before, one of 14 remaining undefeated teams left in Class 3A. The Titans have outscored their opponents 180-70 through four weeks against opponents with a combined 3-13 record. They doubled up Mendota 42-21 at home in last week conference’s opener. Princeton coaches note that Mon-Rose is very big up front. Nick Huston rushed for 126 yards and 4 TDs on 13 carries with Landon Montroy adding 87 yards rushing and one TD. The Titans beat Kewanee 55-7 the week before.

About the Tigers: This is the date the Tigers have circled on their schedule since being shell-shocked with a 31-3 Week 5 loss at Monmouth last year when the Titans snapped Princeton’s six-year run as conference champions. The Tigers got back on the field last week after losses to state-ranked Newman and Rockridge and a forfeit win over Sherrard by dismantling longtime rival Kewanee 63-12. They scored six times in the first quarter alone on the way to the most points ever scored against the Boilermakers. Casey Etheridge rushed for 130 yards and 4 TDs. ... Princeton is now 27-2 at home in regular-season play since 2019 heading into this week’s homecoming game. ... The Tigers hold a 7-4 all-time series edge.

Friday Night Drive pick: Mon-Rose

Hall (2-2, 2-0) at Kewanee (0-4, 0-2)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Red Devils: The Red Devils are coming off an exciting, last-minute 18-15 homecoming victory over Sherrard on Aiden Redcliff’s 59-yard TD with 1:16 left. Redcliff, who led the Red Devils with 37 yards rushing and 56 yards receiving, also made a key sack on first down on Sherrard’s final possession. With the win, the Red Devils stand 2-0 in conference play for the first time since 2019 when they won their first three league games and finished 4-2 in conference and 7-4 overall. ... Hall holds a 28-15 series edge dating back through 1981 to the days of the NCIC. The Red Devils won the first four meetings and six of seven in Three Rivers Conference, holding a slight 7-6 edge in league play.

About the Boilermakers: Kewanee looks to regroup from last week’s 63-12 loss at Princeton in a game it trailed 42-6 in the first quarter. The Boilermakers were held to 139 net yards, 85 coming on a TD pass to Chris Crowe, and just one first down. ... Including last year’s 42-17 win in Spring Valley 42-17, Kewanee has won five of the last six meetings with Hall.

FND pick: Hall

Lincoln Land-Prairieland Conference

Bureau Valley (0-4, 0-2) at Elmwood-Brimfield (2-2, 1-1)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Storm: The Storm fell behind 42-0 before scoring the final 16 points of the game in a 42-16 home loss to Macomb. Dane Stewart (5 yards) and Keenyn Richter (26 yards) scored fourth-quarter TDs for the Storm. Brock Shane led the Storm with 47 yards rushing on 12 carries with Stewart talling 35 on five carries. Litherland completed 2 of 6 passes for 35 yards. ... BV has been outscored 169-40 in its first four games. ... The Storm played a 9-2 Elmwood-Brimfield team to a 27-21 loss in their first meeting in LLP play at home last year.

About the Trojans: Heading into the season with only two returning starters on offense and three on defense, E-B coach Todd Hollis said this would be a “program stability” year in the early going. The Trojans are on the rebound from a 34-14 loss to Princeville (3-1). They opened the season with a 36-22 win at home over Knoxville (3-1), which beat Bureau Valley 31-8 n Week 3. E-B fell to undefeated and defending LTP Large School champion Farmington 58-6 in Week 2.

FND pick: Elmwood-Brimfield

Chicagoland Prairie Conference

St. Bede (2-2, 0-0) at Marquette (2-2, 0-0)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bruins: St. Bede will take a 2-2 record into its conference opener. The Bruins bounced back from a tough 20-14 loss to North Boone by blitzing Lewistown 56-0 in a Saturday matinee nonconference game on the road. Landon Marquez had two touchdowns (1 and 10 yards) in the first half, as the Bruins and Stuart McGunnigal had a 30-yard punt return as the Bruins took 48-0 halftime lead. Brody Burris scored on a 68-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

About the Crusaders: The Crusaders are off to a 2-2 start under first-year head coach Ken Carlson. They beat Dwight 50-19 in last week’s Chicagoland Prairie Conference opener to stand alone atop the four-team league. They have also defeated Madison (56-14) while losing to Aurora Christian (43-22) and Edgar, Wisconsin (9-6). ... The Crusaders have taken the first two meetings in Chicagoland Prairie league play over the Bruins, including last year’s 43-7 rout.

FND pick: Marquette.

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio (3-1, 2-0) at Galva (2-2, 2-1)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Clippers: The Clippers have soundly defeated two common opponents that Galva has split with the past two weeks with a 56-6 win over Bushnell-Prairie City and a 46-18 win over Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland last week, both at home. The Clippers won last year’s meeting with Galva 60-0 at the Harbor.

About the Wildcats: With two wins, Galva has already won two more games than it did all of last year. The Wildcats beat Bushnell-Prairie City 70-12 last week. Galva also defeated Peoria Heights (62-12) in Week 2 while losing to Hiawatha (26-22) and Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (60-15).

FND pick: Amboy

