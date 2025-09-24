DeKalb County Week 5 IHSA football previews

Southwest Valley Red

Lincoln Way-Central (3-1, 1-1) at DeKalb (2-2, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: They’ve made two straight playoff appearances, including a run to the 7A semifinals last season. They suffered their first loss of the year last week in a 17-12 defeat to Lincoln-Way West. Justin Cobbs had 19 carries for 95 yards in the loss. Drew Woodburn was 13 for 20 for 127 yards for the Knights and also ran in a 15-yard touchdown.

About the Barbs: The teams met in DeKalb last year, a 39-6 win for the Knights. The Barbs opened up conference play last week with a 41-0 win over Stagg, their second straight year beating the Chargers by that score. The Knights beat Stagg 43-0 in Week 3. The Barbs are looking for their first playoff appearance since 2022, needing three wins in their final five games to make the playoffs, although the records of their next three opponents are 11-1, including games against undefeated Lincoln-Way West and Bradley-Bourbonnais in Weeks 6 and 7. Senior quarterback Cole Latimer had his biggest game of the season, throwing for 239 yards and two touchdowns against Stagg. He also ran for three touchdowns in the win. Patrick Davis had eight tackles and two interceptions at linebacker to help anchor the defense, which has allowed eight total points in two wins and 57 points in two losses. Coach Derek Schneeman said he likes the identity the defense has formed as being driven by the defensive line. In addition to Thomas Moore and Owen Sission, younger players like Mateo Garcia and Jayden Coleman have stepped up.

Friday Night Drive pick: Lincoln-Way Central

Interstate 8

Sycamore (2-2, 1-0) at Ottawa (2-2, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Spartans: Griffin Larsen had a breakout game for the Spartans in a 27-22 win over Rochelle on Friday. He threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns, completing 16-of-24 passes without an interception. For the year, he has completed 57.6% of his passes for 484 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. Coach Joe Ryan said Larsen was successful by staying within himself and the offense. When he was flushed out of the pocket, Ryan said, he kept his eyes up and on the receivers. Ben Anderson, who had one catch all year entering Week 4, made seven catches for 115 yards and three touchdowns. The Spartans and Larsen orchestrated a pair of 2-minute drills at the end of each half for touchdowns, including responding to a nearly 13-minute drive by the Hubs. The Spartans scored in the final 90 seconds for the win. Even after the win, almost 62% of the Spartans’ offense has come from the ground game. Ryan said every offense strives for balance, and on Friday Larsen, Anderson and all 11 players on the field gave him, as a play caller, the chance to be more balanced. Ryan also expects the return of Kevin Lee, who through the first two weeks was the team’s leading tackler and rusher. He still leads the teams in carries (40) and rushing yards (171). He’s still third on the team in tackles.

About the Pirates: They had a rough start to conference play with a 56-7 loss at Kaneland. Archer Cechowicz has proven to be explosive throughout the year and he proved it again Friday with a 72-yard touchdown run, finishing with 95 yards in the game.

Friday Night Drive pick: Sycamore

Morris (4-0, 1-0) at Kaneland (4-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About Morris: The defense notched its first shutout of the year in a 48-0 win against La Salle-Peru. It’s the latest in a strong line of defensive performances. They held Peoria to 28 points in a Week 3 win. The Lions are averaging almost 59 points per game in their other three contests, all wins. They allowed 14 points to a Mahomet-Seymour team that averaged more than 40 points in its other three games. And they held Wilmington to 20 in Week 1, and the Wildcats have scored at least 40 points in each of their three games since. Against L-P, Caeden Curran ran for 157 yards and four touchdowns. Brady Varner threw for a pair of touchdowns.

About the Knights: They’re putting up points in bunches, fresh off a 56-7 win against Ottawa. After scoring seven first half points in a 35-7 win at DeKalb in Week 3 - their lowest offensive output of the season - they scored 35 points in the first quarter alone Friday. They only had 295 yards of offense in the win, including 85 rushing yards and two scores for Carter Grabowski. Brady Alstott had an interception on defense. Coach Michael Thorgesen said against the Morris defense, the plan is still the same - take whatever their opponents are willing to give. He also said the Knights are looking forward to this one. The Knights last beat Morris in 2018, 50-14 in Maple Park. A win would go a long way to securing the Knights’ first conference title since 2017 when they shared the Northern Illinois Big 12 East title with Morris and DeKalb. Their last outright league title was in 2012 according to IHSA records.

Friday Night Drive pick: Morris

Big Northern Conference

North Boone (3-1, 2-1) at Genoa-Kingston (1-3, 1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Vikings: They’re coming off their first loss of the year, 48-0 at home to Dixon. Each of their first three games, all victories, was decided by a touchdown or less. Connor Chamberlain had run for 288 total yards through the first three games and has three touchdowns. Quarterback Grady Condon, through three games, completed 69% of his passes for 295 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The Vikings lost 34-0 to the Cogs last year and missed the playoffs.

About the Cogs: All three G-K losses this year are by seven points. They’ve actually outscored their opponents 103-97 this year despite the losing record. They led 21-20 last week in a 35-28 loss to Seneca. Owen Zaccard ran for 62 yards as the Cogs got 137 as a team. Cody Cravatta was 11 for 18 for 134 yards, with Blake Ides (six catches, 61 yards) and Benjamin Kleba (4-70) the main targets. Coach Cam Davekos said the team continues to build off their successes and can’t get hung up on coulda, woulda, shouldas. He said it’s a tough lesson for the kids to take, but “you have to try and turn that into positive energy. They’re right there. They just have to keep trusting the process.”

Friday Night Drive pick: Genoa-Kingston

Eight-man football

South Beloit (4-0) at Hiawatha (3-1)

When: 7 p.m.

About the Sobos: They picked up a forfeit win last week against Harvest-Westminster to improve to 4-0. They haven’t given up more than 20 or scored less than 36 in a game this year. Their last on-the-field win was a 36-20 victory against Abundant Life (Wisconsin). Chase Harrington had 140 yards and a score against Abundant Life. The Sobos had 242 total yards in the game, 206 on the ground. They’ve made every full postseason since joining the eight-man ranks starting in 2021. They won one postseason game in that stretch.

About the Hawks: Tim Pruitt had a massive game for the Hawks in a 60-6 win against Rockford Christian Life, rushing for 256 yards and four touchdowns. Aiden Cooper and Kamden Rasmus also scored for the Hawks. Isaac Ramangkoun had 12 tackles and three pass deflections, while Colby Wylde recovered a fumble. After this week, the Hawks have an open week. They’ll receive a forfeit win against Schlarman. They’ll face Christian Life again in Week 7, filling a hole left when Rockford Christian canceled its season. Coach Kenny McPeek said the game is a good matchup between two teams that are already looking toward the postseason and should be a good measuring stick for the Hawks, especially after a 48-12 loss two weeks ago to a still-undefeated Alden-Hebron team.

Friday Night Drive pick: South Beloit