CCL/ESCC Week 4 Notebook: Providence, Marmion kick off divisional play with wins

Providence's Dominic Vita hands the ball off to Broden Mackert during a game against Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way Central High School in New Lenox (Adam Jomant for Shaw Local News Network/Adam Jomant)

Here are highlights and notes from Week 4 results around the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference.

Providence becoming early contender for CCL/ESCC Orange title

With a Week 5 matchup against St. Francis looming, Providence (No. 3 in 5A) stepped up on defense during its CCL/ESCC Orange opener against Niles Notre Dame. The Celtics posted seven tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception in their 21-11 win over the Dons.

“We’ve seen some young guys take their first varsity reps over the last few weeks.” Providence coach Tyler Plantz said. “It’s been really fun to see the team work. The kids have been very coachable. We’ve done some great things and some not-so-great things... They’re willing to come and take coaching. The sky is the limit for them.”

Linebackers Declan Dircks and Collin Shedwill have anchored the middle of the Providence defense, combining for 27 total tackles and two tackles for loss against Niles Notre Dame. Up front, Providence has leaned on an array of veteran defensive linemen like Anthony Mautone, Dom Infelise, Lamar Winfield and Jonathan White.

“I’m proud of how they’ve been running to the football,” Plantz said. “The defensive line has some veterans in there and they’ve done a really good job for us... It’s been fun to see them come into their own. We have a very skilled back half and some tough linebackers. It’s a traditional Providence defense in that we’re flying to the football.”

Sophomore quarterback Dom Vita put up huge numbers in Providence’s 35-28 win over Carmel, rushing for 156 yards, passing for 153 yards and totaling four touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Xavier Coleman, an impact player in multiple phases, compiled 249 all-purpose yards to aid the Celtics in their Week 3 victory against the Corsairs.

“I believe Dom will be one of the next high-level quarterback prospects in the area,” Plantz said. “We have five veteran offensive linemen all returning and they play as five guys with one set of eyes... We have a core group of tailbacks who are tough, hard-nosed, Providence-style running backs and we have some special talent at wide receiver.”

One year removed from a 4-5 record, Providence (3-1, 1-0 CCL/ESCC Orange) has shown growth on both sides of the ball. Young players like sophomore running back Broden Mackert, who rushed for 162 yards and two scores on 27 carries against the Dons, have the Celtics ready to improve on their third-place finish in the Orange Division last year.

Marmion takes CCL/ESCC Red opener to extend winning streak

Sophomore quarterback Roy Magana Jr. needed just five completions to throw for 129 yards and four touchdowns as Marmion extended its winning streak to three games with a 48-14 trouncing of De La Salle.

It was another dominant victory for the Cadets (3-1, 1-0 CCL/ESCC Red), who won the Red Division and reached the playoffs last season, finishing 5-5. After a season-opening loss at Oak Forest, Marmion has recorded two shutouts and outscored its last three opponents (North Lawndale, St. Viator and De La Salle) by a combined score of 131-14.

“We had young guys and returners who needed to step up and have good years,” Marmion coach Adam Guerra said. “I think those guys have done that and that’s been big for us. We sometimes have guys who may have played smaller roles in previous seasons and need to be the guys the following season. Those guys have gotten it done.”

Among those guys are Magana Jr. and junior running back Henry Miller, who has 385 rushing yards and five touchdowns on an average of 7.2 yards per carry over four games. Magana Jr. has thrown for 515 yards and 10 touchdowns with just one interception in that same stretch. Colin McEniry leads the receiving corps with 270 yards and six scores.

“Our run game is keeping us balanced and it’s creating opportunities for our receivers and our quarterback,” Guerra said. “Our run game has been strong and we have high expectations for it... The offensive line is getting it done and our center, Michael Woytas, has been a force in the middle. He’s paced our run game and that’s been awesome.”

Senior linebacker Vinnie Testa and defensive end Joey Favia, who missed last season with an injury, have been key playmakers for the Marmion defense. Cornerback Ryan Loria has impressed with his coverage and tackling abilities over the first four games of the season. The Cadets will face a stiff test against Montini later this week.

“Vinnie has been huge on that front and Joey’s back from an injury,” Guerra said. “He’s anchored the defensive line. Our wideside corner, Ryan, has had a great year on defense, not just in coverage, but making tackles on the outside perimeter, which is really big in high school football. A lot of teams want to get to the edge, so having a corner who can get out there and make tackles has been big for us.”

Joliet Catholic stuns Marist to end three-game losing streak

A scramble drill on the final play of the game resulted in a stunning victory for then-winless Joliet Catholic (No. 9 in 6A) against Marist.

With both teams looking to avoid an 0-4 start, Joliet Catholic lined up for an 18-yard field goal in the final moments. But a bobbled snap led to a frenetic finish for the Hilltoppers, as quarterback Lucas Simulick found Declan Wagner for a 1-yard touchdown to clinch a 23-17 win.

Simulick threw for 128 yards, while Craig Peacock returned a kick for a 95-yard touchdown to aid the Hilltoppers in their CCL/ESCC Orange opener against the RedHawks. Linebacker Eddie Scheel compiled five solo tackles, 10 assists, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble for Marist, which falls to 0-4 after starting the season ranked No. 6 in 8A.

Game-winning field goal propels Nazareth past IC Catholic Prep

Nazareth (No. 2 in 6A) found itself in a somewhat similar situation as Joliet Catholic on Friday. Faced with a tie game and seven seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, kicker Billy Harding booted a career-long 39-yarder through the uprights to seal Nazareth’s 24-21 victory against IC Catholic Prep (No. 2 in 3A) in its CCL/ESCC Green opener.

Nazareth (3-1, 1-0 CCL/ESCC Green) overcame two interceptions on offense to win Friday’s division opener. Quarterback Jackson Failla finished with 214 passing yards and two touchdowns, while standout receiver Trenton Walker reeled in seven catches for 146 yards. Charles Calhoun and Justin Watson combined for 143 rushing yards in the win.

IC Catholic Prep (3-1, 0-1 CCL/ESCC Green) did all it could on the offensive side, as quarterback Nate Lang threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns including an 83-yarder to Will Schmidt and an 89-yarder to Grant Bowen. Running back/linebacker Foley Calcagno ran for 46 yards and a score while adding a team-high 12 tackles on defense.

Montini fends off Fenwick’s late comeback to remain unbeaten

A thriller in Lombard went the way of the Montini Broncos (No. 1 in 4A), who surged ahead early and weathered a comeback effort to beat Fenwick (No. 3 in 6A) 31-29 in their CCL/ESCC White opener Friday.

Fenwick quarterback Jamen Williams threw for 336 yards and three scores, finding Michael Murphy in the end zone to make it a two-point game with no time left on the clock. The Friars (3-1, 0-1 CCL/ESCC White) had a chance on the 2-point conversion, but an incomplete pass intended for Raphiel Stewart clinched the win for Montini.

Junior quarterback Izzy Abrams completed 15 of 19 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns for the Broncos (4-0, 1-0 CCL/ESCC White). Running back/safety Isaac Alexander rushed for 48 yards and a score on 11 carries, while wide receiver Damacio Ortegon reeled in five catches for 95 yards and scored on a 57-yard touchdown grab.

Defensive back Orlando Greco (15 tackles and a forced fumble) and linebacker Santino Tenuta (14 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks) spearheaded the charge for the Bronco defense. Northwestern commit Noah Sur made two key special teams play for the Friars, making a 36-yard field goal and faking a punt to run for a first down.

Mount Carmel cruises over St. Ignatius in CCL/ESCC Blue opener

Quarterback Emmett Dowling totaled 282 passing yards and four touchdowns, while receiver Quentin Burrell returned a kick for a 90-yard score and caught six passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns as Mount Carmel (No. 1 in 8A) beat St. Ignatius 41-14 on Friday.

Junior cornerback Tavares Harrington returned a fumble for a 99-yard touchdown and Danny Killeen scooped up a fumble after a high snap on a punt attempt by the St. Ignatius side. The undefeated Caravan (4-0, 1-0 CCL/ESCC Blue) will host 4-0 Brother Rice in two weeks.

Other notable Week 4 results from CCL/ESCC divisional play

In the CCL/ESCC Green, Dario Milivojevic caught three passes for 65 yards and posted four tackles, three pass breakups and a forced fumble to lead St. Francis (No. 2 in 5A) over St. Rita (No. 7 in 7A) 17-10. James McGrath added two fumble recoveries for the Spartans.

In the CCL/ESCC Red, Marian Catholic picked up its first victory of the season, defeating Leo 35-14 behind 262 total yards and three scores by running back Kyle Scott. Defensive lineman and Boston College commit Gavin Neil totaled three sacks and a forced fumble in the win.

In the CCL/ESCC White, Carmel ended St. Laurence’s unbeaten start with a 21-14 win. In the CCL/ESCC Purple, Benet took down St. Viator 21-7 and St. Patrick scored a 31-28 victory against defending 4A state champion DePaul Prep. Both Benet and St. Patrick are now 3-1.