Friday Night Drive

Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 4 of the 2025 season

Caleb Linneman, Alden-Hebron running back, is the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP for Week 4 of the 2025 season.

By John Sahly

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 4 of the 2025 season is here.

After 3,026 people voted, tallying 5,211 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Team of the Week MVP: Caleb Linneman, RB, Alden-Hebron

Team of the Week: Week 4, 2025

Quarterback

Brady Shule, Clifton Central

22 for 38, 333 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs in 35-21 win over Oakwood

Sam Vandello, Marengo

9 of 15, 198 yards, 3 TDs in 35-14 win over Woodstock

Malik Carter, Huntley

17 of 23, 279 yards and 3 TDs in 34-27 loss to Cary-Grove

Running Back

Caleb Linneman, Alden-Hebron

395 yards rushing, 7 TDs, plus 84-yard TD reception in 61-37 win over Abundant Life (Wis.)

Gavin Geegan, Yorkville

8 carries, 79 yards, 2 TDs

(Tied for third in votes) Logan Abrams, Cary-Grove

239 yards, 3 TDs, made fourth-down tackle at linebacker to seal 34-27 win over Huntley

(Tied for third in votes) Matthew Blackert, Newman

Ran for 171 yards and 3 TDs

Receiver

Kaden Neveu, Clifton Central

8 catches for 154 yards and 3 TDs in 35-21 win over Oakwood

Karter Livengood, Milledgeville

2 catches, 82 yards, 2 TDs (33- & 49-yard TD catches)

Parker Mandelky, Marengo

93 yards receiving, 2 TDs in 35-14 win over Woodstock

Offensive Line

Andy Bolf, Cary-Grove

Helped pave the way for 408 yards rushing in 34-27 win over Huntley

Connor Uhler, Jacobs

Led a Golden Eagles’ rushing attack that put up 423 total yards (369 rushing) in a 35-6 win over McHenry

Defensive Line

Kameron McGee, Brother Rice

7 tackles, 4 TFLs, 3 pressures and 2 sacks against Loyola

Ryan Grismer, Marengo

2 INTs, 3 tackles, 1 fumble recovery in 35-14 win over Woodstock

Micah Welch, Johnsburg

6 tackles, 2 TFLs, forced fumble in 28-0 win over Sandwich

Linebacker

Cooper Beaty, Plano

16 tackles, 10 for loss

Eddie Scheel, Marist

15 total tackles (10 assists), 2 TFLs and a forced fumble against Joliet Catholic

Mario Zakrzewski, Johnsburg

9.5 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack in 28-0 win over Sandwich

Isaac Ramangkoun, Hiawatha

Had 12 tackles and three pass breakups in Hiawatha’s 60-6 win at Rockford Christian Life

Defensive Back

Parker Mores, Joliet Catholic

TFL, INT in 23-17 win over Marist

Cedric Terrell III, Kankakee

INT TD, 2 receiving TDs in 28-17 win at Normal Community

James McGrath, St. Francis

9 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup in win over St. Rita

Mariano Velasco, Oswego

25-yard interception return for a TD, 66-yard TD catch

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.