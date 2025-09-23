Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 4 of the 2025 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 4 of the 2025 season is here.
After 3,026 people voted, tallying 5,211 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.
Team of the Week MVP: Caleb Linneman, RB, Alden-Hebron
Team of the Week: Week 4, 2025
Quarterback
Brady Shule, Clifton Central
22 for 38, 333 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs in 35-21 win over Oakwood
Sam Vandello, Marengo
9 of 15, 198 yards, 3 TDs in 35-14 win over Woodstock
Malik Carter, Huntley
17 of 23, 279 yards and 3 TDs in 34-27 loss to Cary-Grove
Running Back
Caleb Linneman, Alden-Hebron
395 yards rushing, 7 TDs, plus 84-yard TD reception in 61-37 win over Abundant Life (Wis.)
Gavin Geegan, Yorkville
8 carries, 79 yards, 2 TDs
(Tied for third in votes) Logan Abrams, Cary-Grove
239 yards, 3 TDs, made fourth-down tackle at linebacker to seal 34-27 win over Huntley
(Tied for third in votes) Matthew Blackert, Newman
Ran for 171 yards and 3 TDs
Receiver
Kaden Neveu, Clifton Central
8 catches for 154 yards and 3 TDs in 35-21 win over Oakwood
Karter Livengood, Milledgeville
2 catches, 82 yards, 2 TDs (33- & 49-yard TD catches)
Parker Mandelky, Marengo
93 yards receiving, 2 TDs in 35-14 win over Woodstock
Offensive Line
Andy Bolf, Cary-Grove
Helped pave the way for 408 yards rushing in 34-27 win over Huntley
Connor Uhler, Jacobs
Led a Golden Eagles’ rushing attack that put up 423 total yards (369 rushing) in a 35-6 win over McHenry
Defensive Line
Kameron McGee, Brother Rice
7 tackles, 4 TFLs, 3 pressures and 2 sacks against Loyola
Ryan Grismer, Marengo
2 INTs, 3 tackles, 1 fumble recovery in 35-14 win over Woodstock
Micah Welch, Johnsburg
6 tackles, 2 TFLs, forced fumble in 28-0 win over Sandwich
Linebacker
Cooper Beaty, Plano
16 tackles, 10 for loss
Eddie Scheel, Marist
15 total tackles (10 assists), 2 TFLs and a forced fumble against Joliet Catholic
Mario Zakrzewski, Johnsburg
9.5 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack in 28-0 win over Sandwich
Isaac Ramangkoun, Hiawatha
Had 12 tackles and three pass breakups in Hiawatha’s 60-6 win at Rockford Christian Life
Defensive Back
Parker Mores, Joliet Catholic
TFL, INT in 23-17 win over Marist
Cedric Terrell III, Kankakee
INT TD, 2 receiving TDs in 28-17 win at Normal Community
James McGrath, St. Francis
9 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup in win over St. Rita
Mariano Velasco, Oswego
25-yard interception return for a TD, 66-yard TD catch