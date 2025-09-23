Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 4 of the 2025 season

Caleb Linneman, Alden-Hebron running back, is the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP for Week 4 of the 2025 season. (John Sahly)

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 4 of the 2025 season is here.

After 3,026 people voted, tallying 5,211 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Team of the Week MVP: Caleb Linneman, RB, Alden-Hebron

Team of the Week: Week 4, 2025

Quarterback

Brady Shule, Clifton Central

22 for 38, 333 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs in 35-21 win over Oakwood

Sam Vandello, Marengo

9 of 15, 198 yards, 3 TDs in 35-14 win over Woodstock

Malik Carter, Huntley

17 of 23, 279 yards and 3 TDs in 34-27 loss to Cary-Grove

Running Back

Caleb Linneman, Alden-Hebron

395 yards rushing, 7 TDs, plus 84-yard TD reception in 61-37 win over Abundant Life (Wis.)

Gavin Geegan, Yorkville

8 carries, 79 yards, 2 TDs

(Tied for third in votes) Logan Abrams, Cary-Grove

239 yards, 3 TDs, made fourth-down tackle at linebacker to seal 34-27 win over Huntley

(Tied for third in votes) Matthew Blackert, Newman

Ran for 171 yards and 3 TDs

Receiver

Kaden Neveu, Clifton Central

8 catches for 154 yards and 3 TDs in 35-21 win over Oakwood

Karter Livengood, Milledgeville

2 catches, 82 yards, 2 TDs (33- & 49-yard TD catches)

Parker Mandelky, Marengo

93 yards receiving, 2 TDs in 35-14 win over Woodstock

Offensive Line

Andy Bolf, Cary-Grove

Helped pave the way for 408 yards rushing in 34-27 win over Huntley

Connor Uhler, Jacobs

Led a Golden Eagles’ rushing attack that put up 423 total yards (369 rushing) in a 35-6 win over McHenry

Defensive Line

Kameron McGee, Brother Rice

7 tackles, 4 TFLs, 3 pressures and 2 sacks against Loyola

Ryan Grismer, Marengo

2 INTs, 3 tackles, 1 fumble recovery in 35-14 win over Woodstock

Micah Welch, Johnsburg

6 tackles, 2 TFLs, forced fumble in 28-0 win over Sandwich

Linebacker

Cooper Beaty, Plano

16 tackles, 10 for loss

Eddie Scheel, Marist

15 total tackles (10 assists), 2 TFLs and a forced fumble against Joliet Catholic

Mario Zakrzewski, Johnsburg

9.5 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack in 28-0 win over Sandwich

Isaac Ramangkoun, Hiawatha

Had 12 tackles and three pass breakups in Hiawatha’s 60-6 win at Rockford Christian Life

Defensive Back

Parker Mores, Joliet Catholic

TFL, INT in 23-17 win over Marist

Cedric Terrell III, Kankakee

INT TD, 2 receiving TDs in 28-17 win at Normal Community

James McGrath, St. Francis

9 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup in win over St. Rita

Mariano Velasco, Oswego

25-yard interception return for a TD, 66-yard TD catch