Sycamore, DeKalb with big conference wins: Daily Chronicle Week 4 rewind

Sycamore's Josiah Mitchell comes up with a one-handed catch in front of Rochelle's Mark Green on Sycamore’s first play from scrimmage during their game Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

Sycamore’s two-minute offense didn’t just produce a touchdown at the end of the first half.

It produced one to win the game in the final two minutes.

The Spartans answered a nearly 13-minute drive by Rochelle that gave the Hubs their first lead of the game with a quick strike drive, ending with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Griffin Larsen to Ben Anderson in a 27-22 win Friday.

“We work on [the two-minute offense] a lot in practice,” Anderson said. “I like everything about it. It gets the guys open, we move the ball, and it eats up the least amount of clock as possible.”

The Hubs (2-2, 0-1) did have a chance to win, but Cohen Haedt’s deep pass on first-and-10 from the Sycamore 38 was intercepted by Josiah Mitchell to seal the win.

In the second quarter, Sycamore (2-2, 1-0) took over with 1:36 left on its own 38, but got into the end zone. Anderson picked up 14 yards on a slant from Larsen on fourth-and-10 from the Rochelle 35, then Dylan Curtis plunged it in from two yards out on third down for a 21-7 Sycamore lead at the break.

“They’re not panicking. No one’s panicking,” coach Joe Ryan said. “We just go, hey, two-minute [drill], and they feel comfortable in that. ... We didn’t panic. That was huge to see that.”

Anderson finished with seven catches for 115 yards and three touchdowns after one total catch entering Friday.

Larsen finished 16 of 24 with 227 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. Mitchell had three catches for 60 yards. Rochelle outgained Sycamore 236-116 on the ground, but the Spartans finished with a 343-268 edge in total yards.

DeKalb 41, Stagg 0: At Palos Hills, the Barbs rolled to a win behind five touchdowns from Cole Latimer.

Latimer had a pair of touchdown passes to Davon Grant. He also ran for three more. Brandon Williams, playing in his first game of the year after a broken bone in his foot, also had a touchdown.

Latimer finished with 239 passing yards. Grant had five catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

“I thought we did a good job of mixing it up,” DeKalb coach Derek Schneeman said. “We were consistent in the run game and that’s always good. We tried to be more consistent there this week. And Cole had a good day throwing, took a couple deep shots to Davon, had a couple of play-action passes. The offense played really well.”

The Barbs improved to 2-2 on the year and started 1-0 in Southwest Valley Red play.

Linebacker Patrick Davis had eight tackles and two interceptions for DeKalb.

“Defensively, you’re always pleased with a shutout,” Schneeman said. “A couple times we bent, Stagg stacked a few plays, but we came up with stops when we needed them. We had a big stop in the red zone in the first half. We did a good job getting off the field when opportunities presented themselves on third and fourth down.”

Kaneland 56, Ottawa 7: At Maple Park, the Knights started with a long drive, needing 11 plays to score their first touchdown.

They got four touchdowns on their next eight plays in the win.

“Our offense just really clicked all night,” Knights coach Michael Thorgesen said. “We started fast and got the ball first. And on defense, outside of one mistake, we were just excited to be out here.”

Jalen Carter finished the night with 118 yards and two scores through the air, connecting with wide receiver Evan Frieders (two catches for 49 yards) from 43 yards out and wideout Brady Brown (two catches for 39 yards) for a 23-yard score.

“We just needed to get a little acclimated to the game,” Carter said. “We all just locked in and took what they gave us.”

Seneca 35, Genoa-Kingston 28: At Genoa, the Cogs led 21-20 earlier in the game but fell short.

The Cogs (1-3) scored with nine seconds left on a pass from Cody Cravatta to Blake Ides from 19 yards out. They tried an onside kick but did not recover.

The Cogs took advantage of an interception by Jaiden Lee and a fumble in the second quarter to tie the game at the half. After the INT, G-K drove 96 yards in 14 plays, ending with a 1-yard TD run by Owen Zaccard, the second of his two rushing touchdowns.

“I’m very proud of the resiliency our guys showed tonight,” Genoa-Kingston coach Cam Davekos said, his team falling to 1-3. “We got down 14-0 right off the bat and a lot of teams would have folded, would have said, ‘Oh, here we go again.’ These guys fought back and gave it everything they have. That’s all you can ask for.”

Hiawatha 60, Rockford Christian Life 6: At Rockford, Tim Pruitt needed just eight carries to amass 256 yards and four touchdowns as the Hawks improved to 3-1.

Aiden Cooper and Kamden Rasmus scored once each for the Hawks.

Isaac Ramangkoun had 12 tackles and three pass deflections. Colby Wylde had a fumble recovery.

- Brian Hoxsey and Joel Boenitz contributed to this report.