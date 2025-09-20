Shaw Local

High school football: Week 4 results, recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

Montini Catholic's Israel Abrams (7) runs the ball and got brought down by Fenwick's Caleb Reed-Jennings (27) during the game on Friday Sept. 19, 2025, held at Montini Catholic High School.

Montini Catholic's Israel Abrams (7) runs the ball and got brought down by Fenwick's Caleb Reed-Jennings (27) during the game on Friday Sept. 19, 2025, held at Montini Catholic High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

By Joshua Welge

Montini 31, Fenwick 29: Montini turned away a two-point try that would have forced overtime to beat Fenwick 31-29 in a CCL/ESCC thriller.

Nazareth 24, IC Catholic Prep 21: Sophomore left-footer Billy Harding connected on a career-high 39-yard attempt with seven seconds remaining, giving visiting Nazareth a 24-21 victory over IC Catholic Prep in the CCL/ESCC Green conference opener in Elmhurst.

Downers Grove South 35, Willowbrook 23: Downers Grove South’s Daniel Mensah took center stage after a halftime featuring a 7-minute fireworks show, scoring three of his four touchdowns to power a 35-23 win over visiting Willowbrook for the Mustangs’ first win.

Benet 21, St. Viator 13: Benet’s Luke Doyle’s 66-yard punt return for a touchdown broke a tie game late in the third quarter as the Redwings went on to beat St. Viator 21-13 on Friday night.

Geneva 28, Wheaton Warrenville South 7: With Wheaton Warrenville South driving to get within one score, Geneva’s Tate Beran jumped in front of a Tigers receiver to not only secure the interception, but also a 28-7 Vikings’ victory Friday night in DuKane Conference play.

St. Charles North 34, Wheaton North 12: St. Charles North scored three touchdowns covering 70-plus yards in a 4½-minute span in the second quarter to build a four-touchdown lead on its way to a convincing 34-12 victory over DuKane Conference foe Wheaton North in Wheaton.

Glenbard East 49, Elmwood Park 0: The Rams had three special teams touchdowns in the win.

Glenbard South 56, Fenton 14: The Raiders led 42-7 at halftime and went on to the big win.

Lemont 50, Tinley Park 12

St. Francis 17, St. Rita 10

York 56, Leyden 0

Wheaton Academy 42, Marian Central 28

Addison Trail 21, Hinsdale South 7

Riverside-Brookfield 51, Elgin 0

High School Football
