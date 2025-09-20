High school football: Week 4 results, recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

Montini Catholic's Israel Abrams (7) runs the ball and got brought down by Fenwick's Caleb Reed-Jennings (27) during the game on Friday Sept. 19, 2025, held at Montini Catholic High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Montini 31, Fenwick 29: Montini turned away a two-point try that would have forced overtime to beat Fenwick 31-29 in a CCL/ESCC thriller.

Nazareth 24, IC Catholic Prep 21: Sophomore left-footer Billy Harding connected on a career-high 39-yard attempt with seven seconds remaining, giving visiting Nazareth a 24-21 victory over IC Catholic Prep in the CCL/ESCC Green conference opener in Elmhurst.

Downers Grove South 35, Willowbrook 23: Downers Grove South’s Daniel Mensah took center stage after a halftime featuring a 7-minute fireworks show, scoring three of his four touchdowns to power a 35-23 win over visiting Willowbrook for the Mustangs’ first win.

Benet 21, St. Viator 13: Benet’s Luke Doyle’s 66-yard punt return for a touchdown broke a tie game late in the third quarter as the Redwings went on to beat St. Viator 21-13 on Friday night.

Geneva 28, Wheaton Warrenville South 7: With Wheaton Warrenville South driving to get within one score, Geneva’s Tate Beran jumped in front of a Tigers receiver to not only secure the interception, but also a 28-7 Vikings’ victory Friday night in DuKane Conference play.

St. Charles North 34, Wheaton North 12: St. Charles North scored three touchdowns covering 70-plus yards in a 4½-minute span in the second quarter to build a four-touchdown lead on its way to a convincing 34-12 victory over DuKane Conference foe Wheaton North in Wheaton.

Glenbard East 49, Elmwood Park 0: The Rams had three special teams touchdowns in the win.

Glenbard South 56, Fenton 14: The Raiders led 42-7 at halftime and went on to the big win.

Lemont 50, Tinley Park 12

St. Francis 17, St. Rita 10

York 56, Leyden 0

Wheaton Academy 42, Marian Central 28

Addison Trail 21, Hinsdale South 7

Riverside-Brookfield 51, Elgin 0