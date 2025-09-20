High school football: Week 4 results; recaps for every game in the Kendall County area

Yorkville's A.J. DiVito (9) celebrates his touchdown reception with Joel Castillo (16) during football game between Yorkville at Plainfield East Friday, Sept 19, 2025 in Plainfield. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Yorkville 28, Plainfield East 0: Jayden Ruth took a screen pass for a 48-yard touchdown and Gavin Geegan had a 34-yard TD run on Yorkville’s first two drives, and the Foxes rode that fast start and a smothering defense past Plainfield East 28-0 to improve to 4-0.

Yorkville at Plainfield East Yorkville's T.J. Harland (5) runs up the middle during football game between Yorkville at Plainfield East Friday, Sept 19, 2025 in Plainfield. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Oswego 44, Plainfield South 7: Mariano Velasco returned an interception 25 yards for a TD and caught a 66-yard TD pass from Drew Kleinhans for Oswego (4-0). Hunter Novak ran for two TDs and Ammar Banire scored on a 65-yard TD run.

Oswego East 77, Joliet Central 0: The Wolves (4-0) rolled up a 56-0 halftime lead and went on the win.

Woodstock North 14, Plano 7: Kolten Schimandle ran for 51 yards and a TD and Cooper Beaty had 16 tackles, 10 of them solos, for the Reapers (0-4, 0-2).

Johnsburg 28, Sandwich 0: The visiting Skyhawks led 21-0 after a quarter and went on to the win as Carter Block threw four TD passes. Wyatt Gregory ran for 83 yards for Sandwich (1-3, 1-1).