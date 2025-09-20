DeKalb, Hiawatha roll to wins: Daily Chronicle Week 4 football roundup

DeKalb 41, Stagg 0: At Palos Hills, the Barbs rolled to a win behind five touchdowns from Cole Latimer.

Latimer had a pair of touchdown passes to Davon Grant. He also ran for three more. Brandon Williams, playing in his first game of the year after a broken bone in his foot, also had a touchdown.

“I thought we did a good job of mixing it up,” DeKalb coach Derek Schneeman said. “We were consistent in the run game and that’s always good. We tried to be more consistent there this week. And Cole had a good day throwing, took a couple deep shots to Davon, had a couple of play-action passes. The offense played really well.”

The Barbs improved to 2-2 on the year and started 1-0 in Southwest Valley Red play.

Linebacker Patrick Davis had two interceptions for DeKalb.

“Defensively, you’re always pleased with a shutout,” Schneeman said. “A couple times we bent, Stagg stacked a few plays, but we came up with stops when we needed them. We had a big stop in the red zone in the first half. We did a good job getting off the field when opportunties presented themselves on third and fourth down.”

Hiawatha 60, Rockford Christian Life 6: At Rockford, Tim Pruitt needed just eight carries to amass 256 yards and four touchdowns as the Hawks improved to 3-1.

Aiden Cooper and Kamden Rasmus scored once each for the Hawks.

Isaac Ramangkoun had 12 tackles and three pass deflections. Colby Wylde had a fumble recovery,