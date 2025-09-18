Steve Soucie’s Week 4 games to watch: Plenty of undefeated showdowns to choose from

Nazareth's Frankie Nichols (4) throws under pressure during the varsity football game between Mt. Carmel high school and Nazareth Academy on Friday. Nazareth fell to Mt. Carmel in Week 3 and now will try to regroup with another big game, this time against undefeated IC Catholic. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

If you are in the market for a top-flight competitive game to watch in Week 4, there are plenty of options for one to find all across the state.

There are 16 games around the state that feature a pair of undefeated teams from a wide array of classifications. In addition, there are more than a few games where one of those undefeated teams is facing a one-loss team or even a two-loss team that is a legitimate threat to knock an opponent off its undefeated perch.

Week 4 has the potential to be pretty defining in regard to how the middle of the postseason field might be shaped. If we continue to trend higher on the list of undefeated teams list and we’re slightly above the norm there currently, that’s going to have an effect on what the teams look like in the back end of the field.

Here’s a look at the top games of Week 4:

Loyola (2-0) at Brother Rice (3-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday: Loyola still seems like a little bit of an unknown after playing out of state in Week 1 and not having a schedule game in Week 2. However, Loyola looked pretty sound in a comfortable win over St. Francis in Week 3 and looks ready for this challenge. Brother Rice has been nothing but impressive out of the gates and hasn’t really been pushed yet in its three victories.

Nazareth (2-1) at IC Catholic (3-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday: Nazareth found things rough in a loss to superpower Mount Carmel in Week 3, but the Roadrunners are likely ready to regroup quickly for this rivalry matchup. IC Catholic’s 3-0 start has sort of flown under the radar, but the Knights need all the cushion they can get considering the second half of their schedule.

Fenwick (3-0) at Montini (3-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday: A pair of solid CCL/ESCC programs that have seemingly had to fight the race to five in recent campaigns just to get in the playoffs, the winner of this toss-up matchup will already be well on their way to not worrying too much about that.

Lincoln-Way Central (3-0) at Lincoln-Way West (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday: Both of these programs have played a bit of a second banana to the other powerhouse in their school district, Lincoln-Way East. But they are both making names for themselves recently and this winner is in the driver’s seat for a conference title.

Downers Grove North (3-0) at Glenbard West (3-0), 1:30 p.m. Saturday: This could turn out to be a battle of the two programs’ backups as both teams’ starters have sat out recent games due to injury. Whatever that situation ends up being the winner of this one will have a leg up in what appears to be a very tight West Suburban Silver race.

Other games of note: Maine South at Barrington; Prairie Ridge at Burlington Central; Glenwood at Rochester; Aurora Christian at Hope Academy; Kankakee at Normal Community; Marengo at Woodstock; Glenbrook South at Palatine; Wheaton Warrenville South at Geneva; Tolono Unity at St. Joseph Ogden; GCMS at El Paso-Gridley; Durand-Pecatonica at Galena; DuQuoin at Benton; Yorkville at Plainfield East; Oakwood at Clifton Central; Brown County at Mendon Unity.