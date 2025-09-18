NewsTribune Week 4 IHSA previews

Interstate 8

La Salle-Peru (1-2) at Morris (3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cavaliers: L-P sophomore quarterback Marion Persich was voted Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP after he led the Cavs to a 41-24 victory over Ottawa. He completed 11 of 19 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 99 yards and three TDs. … Easton Moriarty ran for 84 yards on 17 carries against Ottawa, while Jaron Morscheiser caught two passes for 52 yards and a TD.

About Morris: Morris is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A. … Morris has gone undefeated against a tough schedule. Last week, Morris beat Peoria 35-28. Peoria was ranked No. 3 in Class 5A. Morris also beat Mahomet-Seymour (33-14) and Wilmington (27-20), which is ranked No. 5 in 3A. … Against Peoria, Caedan Curran ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, while quarterback Brady Varner threw two TD passes, including a 12-yarder to Logan Sparrow with 29 seconds left. … Kazden Klinker and Keegan Kjellesvik each intercepted a pass against Peoria, and Klinker also recovered a fumble. … Morris has won six games in a row against L-P, including 52-14 last season.

Friday Night Drive pick: Morris

Nonconference

St. Bede (1-2) at Lewistown-Cuba-Spoon River Valley (0-3)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Bruins: St. Bede will make the two-hour trip to Lewistown looking to get back in the win column after losing the last two weeks, including 20-14 to North Boone last week. … The Bruins threw two interceptions in the end zone in last week’s loss. … RB Landon Marquez was St. Bede’s workhorse last week, running 32 times for 142 yards and a touchdown.

About the Miners: The three-school co-op has only won one game since it formed before the 2022 season, which was a 36-6 victory over the Oblong co-op on Oct. 13, 2023. The Miners have lost 14 games in a row after last week’s 43-8 loss to Elmwood-Brimfield. … Lewistown has only scored 22 points through three games while allowing 147. … Saturday’s game, which will be played at Lewistown, is homecoming for the Miners.

FND pick: St. Bede

Three Rivers Mississippi

Sherrard (0-3, 0-1) at Hall-Putnam County (1-2, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Sherrard forfeited last week’s game against Princeton due to an outbreak of illness that left Sherrard without enough players available to play. … Dan McGuire is in his first year coaching Sherrard after a 25-year absence from the sidelines. He coached Moline to a 66-32 record from 1991 to 2000. … The Tigers lost 45-0 to Rockridge in Week 1 and 28-6 to Mercer County in Week 2. Sherrard’s lone TD came on an 85-yard kickoff return by Landon Clark … Senior WR/DB Carter Brown was an all-conference pick last season.

About the Red Devils: Hall-PC earned its first win under coach Nick Sterling last week with an 18-7 victory over Mendota. … The Red Devil defense limited Mendota to 88 offensive yards. … Hall relied on the big play to score. QB Dylan Glynn ran for a 58-yard TD and threw a 48-yard TD pass to Aiden Redcliff on a screen. Braden Curran returned a punt 56 yards for a score. … Glynn has rushed for 277 yards and three TDs this season. … The Red Devils won last year’s meeting 20-14.

FND pick: Hall-Putnam County

Mendota (0-3, 0-1) at Monmouth-Roseville (3-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

On Shaw Local radio: WGLC-FM 100.1

About the Trojans: Mendota’s losing streak reached 15 games with last week’s 18-6 loss to Hall-Putnam County. … The Trojans managed just 88 yards of offense last week - 20 yards on 2-of-17 passing and 68 yards rushing. … Corbin Furar scored Mendota’s lone TD last week on a 37-yard run. … Mendota QB Aden Tillman left last week’s game late in the first half with a leg injury and did not return. … The Trojans’ defense only allowed two TDs last week, with Hall’s third coming on a punt return.

About the Titans: Monmouth-Roseville went 5-0 in conference play last year to win the league title. The Titans started their title defense with a 55-7 rout of Kewanee last week. Monmouth-Roseville has outscored its opponents 138-49. … The Titans have been run-heavy, rushing for 1,097 yards with just 67 yards through the air. Nick Huston has run for 449 yards and four TDs on 43 carries, while Landon Montroy has gained 410 yards and nine TDs on 50 attempts. … QB Cal Casteel has only attempted five passes, but completed four of them for 67 yards and two TDs. … The Titans won last year’s meeting 49-10.

FND pick: Monmouth-Roseville

Kewanee (0-3, 0-1) at Princeton (1-2, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Boilermakers: Kewanee has been outscored 138-20 through three games. The Boilermakers have not scored more than seven points in a game and have allowed more than 50 points in each of the last two weeks, including 55 in a loss to Monmouth-Roseville last week. … Kewanee fell behind 40-0 last week before Camden Cernovich threw an 11-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter.

About the Tigers: Princeton leads the all-time series, which began in 1897, 65-57-4. The Tigers are 9-3 against Kewanee since the series resumed in 2013 and have won the last three meetings, including a 44-15 victory last year. … The Tigers are still looking for their first on-the-field victory this season after receiving a forfeit win from Sherrard last week. Princeton lost 28-14 to Newman in Week 1 and 36-29 to Rockridge in Week 2. … RB Casey Etheridge has rushed for 345 yards and four touchdowns on 43 carries, while QB Gavin Lanham has run for 249 yards and one TD on 37 attempts.

FND pick: Princeton

Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Large

Macomb (3-0, 2-0) at Bureau Valley (0-3, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bombers: Macomb beat Illini West 27-6 last week. … The Bombers have outscored their opponents 97-26. Macomb has not allowed more than 14 points in a game. … QB Kaden Knupp has completed 20 of 37 passes for 405 yards and two TDs with two interceptions while rushing for 179 yards and two TDs on 25 carries. … Drake May has run for 301 yards and seven TDs on 44 attempts. … The Bombers won last year’s meeting 41-7.

About the Storm: Bureau Valley has been outscored 127-24 in three games, including a 31-8 loss to Knoxville last week. … The Storm have scored one TD in each of their three games. Tucker Shane scored on a run in the third quarter against Knoxville.

FND pick: Macomb

Illinois 8-Man

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (2-1) at Amboy co-op (2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Warriors: FCW is 1-1 on the field. The Warriors received a forfeit victory in Week 1, lost 40-20 to Polo in Week 2, and defeated Galva 60-25 last week. … Logan Ruddy ran the ball 21 times for 211 yards and five touchdowns against Galva, while Leelyn Durbin rushed for 110 yards and a TD on 16 carries.

About the Clippers: After losing its opener, Amboy has outscored its last two opponents 120-18, including a 56-6 win over Bushnell-Prairie City last week. … Against BPC, Jose Lopez ran for two TDs, Caiden Heath ran for a TD and recovered a fumble for a score, Colt McCoy had a rushing TD and a kick-return TD, and Tanner Welch threw a TD pass to Cody Winn and scored a rushing TD. … The Clippers beat the Warriors 46-14 last season.

FND pick: Amboy

Heart of Central Illinois crossover

LeRoy (0-3) at Fieldcrest (0-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: After going 12-1 and reaching the Class 1A semifinals last year, LeRoy has lost its first three games, including a 21-12 loss last week to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. The Panthers’ first three opponents are a combined 8-1. … LeRoy only returned four starters from last year’s team – three on offense and one on defense. … Senior LB Nathan McKinney and senior RB/LB Jack Bogema were among the Panthers’ top returners, while junior Brett Helfrich took over at QB.

About the Knights: Fieldcrest lost 42-14 to Tremont last week. The Turks snapped a 20-game losing streak with the victory. … Fieldcrest gave up 21 points in the fourth quarter last week. … The Knights are allowing 47.7 points per game and scoring 10.7 points per game. … Lucas Anson ran for 77 yards and a TD on 19 carries last week, while Zach Overocker had 43 rushing yards and a TD. … Fieldcrest’s Chance Hedrick recovered a fumble against Tremont, while Braydin Eplin had two tackles for loss.

FND pick: LeRoy