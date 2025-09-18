Shaw Local

Analysis   •   Features   •   Podcast   •   Photo Store
Friday Night Drive

NewsTribune area football leaders through Week 3 of the 2025 season

Dylan Glynn (7) of Hall runs ball on Friday, Sept 5, 2025 at Richard Nesti Stadium in Spring Valley.

Dylan Glynn (7) of Hall runs ball during a game earlier this season. Glynn ranks second in the area in passing and fourth in rushing. (MaKade Rios for Shaw )

By Kevin Chlum

Here’s a look at the football statistical leaders in the NewsTribune for the 2025 season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall-Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest.

TEAM OFFENSE

TeamRushingPassingPoints
La Salle-Peru177.3166.727.3
Princeton28617.521.5
St. Bede18841.320.3
Hall-Putnam County164.767.316
Fieldcrest158.333.710.7
Mendota8881.78
Bureau Valley8

TEAM DEFENSE

TeamRushingPassingPoints
St. Bede233.357.320.3
Hall-Putnam County121.3111.321.7
Mendota152.3101.325
La Salle-Peru164.312625.3
Princeton12523932
Bureau Valley42.3
Fieldcrest47.7

PASSING

PlayerC-A-IYardsTDs
Persich (La Salle-Peru)30-55-25004
Glynn (Hall-PC)14-35-12022
Tillman (Mendota)16-38-11942
Ferrari (St. Bede)7-20-11241
Klendworth (Fieldcrest)6-22-41011

RUSHING

PlayerCarriesYardsTDs
Etheridge (Princeton)433494
Persich (La Salle-Peru)403408
L. Anson (Fieldcrest)553153
Glynn (Hall)462773
Marquez (St. Bede)522543
Lanham (Princeton)321991
B. Curran (Hall-PC)141291
Z. Overocker (Fieldcrest)321171
Moriarty (La Salle-Peru)271070
C. Furar (Mendota)271071

RECEIVING

PlayerReceptionsYardsTDs
J. Morscheiser (La Salle-Peru)51582
Zellers (La Salle-Peru)71231
Beetz (Mendota)81212
Sterling (Hall-PC)6921
Redcliff (Hall-PC)3631
High School FootballPrep SportsNewsTribuneLaSalle-Peru PrepsSt. Bede PrepsHall PrepsPutnam County PrepsMendota PrepsPrinceton PrepsBureau Valley PrepsFieldcrest PrepsFND - Illinois ValleyFriday Night Drive Front HeadlinesIllinois Valley Front Headlines