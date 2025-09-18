NewsTribune area football leaders through Week 3 of the 2025 season

Here’s a look at the football statistical leaders in the NewsTribune for the 2025 season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall-Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest.
TEAM OFFENSE
|Team
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|La Salle-Peru
|177.3
|166.7
|27.3
|Princeton
|286
|17.5
|21.5
|St. Bede
|188
|41.3
|20.3
|Hall-Putnam County
|164.7
|67.3
|16
|Fieldcrest
|158.3
|33.7
|10.7
|Mendota
|88
|81.7
|8
|Bureau Valley
|8
TEAM DEFENSE
|Team
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|St. Bede
|233.3
|57.3
|20.3
|Hall-Putnam County
|121.3
|111.3
|21.7
|Mendota
|152.3
|101.3
|25
|La Salle-Peru
|164.3
|126
|25.3
|Princeton
|125
|239
|32
|Bureau Valley
|42.3
|Fieldcrest
|47.7
PASSING
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yards
|TDs
|Persich (La Salle-Peru)
|30-55-2
|500
|4
|Glynn (Hall-PC)
|14-35-1
|202
|2
|Tillman (Mendota)
|16-38-1
|194
|2
|Ferrari (St. Bede)
|7-20-1
|124
|1
|Klendworth (Fieldcrest)
|6-22-4
|101
|1
RUSHING
|Player
|Carries
|Yards
|TDs
|Etheridge (Princeton)
|43
|349
|4
|Persich (La Salle-Peru)
|40
|340
|8
|L. Anson (Fieldcrest)
|55
|315
|3
|Glynn (Hall)
|46
|277
|3
|Marquez (St. Bede)
|52
|254
|3
|Lanham (Princeton)
|32
|199
|1
|B. Curran (Hall-PC)
|14
|129
|1
|Z. Overocker (Fieldcrest)
|32
|117
|1
|Moriarty (La Salle-Peru)
|27
|107
|0
|C. Furar (Mendota)
|27
|107
|1
RECEIVING
|Player
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|J. Morscheiser (La Salle-Peru)
|5
|158
|2
|Zellers (La Salle-Peru)
|7
|123
|1
|Beetz (Mendota)
|8
|121
|2
|Sterling (Hall-PC)
|6
|92
|1
|Redcliff (Hall-PC)
|3
|63
|1