BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 4, 2025

Here are our picks for Week 4. Guest picker is Roger Lowe, retired Princeton teacher and coach of the 1992 Sweet 16 Tiger basketball team and former IHSA State basketball commentator
|Week 4
Games
|Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Week 3: 9-1
Season: 23-7
|Kevin Chlum
NewsTrib Sports Editor
Week 3: 8-2
Season: 19-11
|Roger Lowe
Week 3 guest: 6-4
Season guest: 23-7
|Kewanee at Princeton
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Macomb at BV
|Macomb
|Macomb
|Macomb
|Hall at Sherrard
|Hall
|Hall
|Hall
|St. Bede at LVC
|St. Bede
|St. Bede
|St. Bede
|FCW at Amboy
|Amboy
|Amboy
|Amboy
|L-P at Morris
|Morris
|Morris
|Morris
|Mendota at Mon-Rose
|Mon-Rose
|Mon-Rose
|Mon-Rose
|Rockridge at E-P
|Rockridge
|Rockridge
|Rockridge
|Havana at A-W
|A-W
|A-W
|A-W
|Geneseo at Moline
|Moline
|Moline
|Moline