Shaw Local

Analysis   •   Features   •   Podcast   •   Photo Store
Friday Night Drive

Marquette falls on FG in final seconds in Wisconsin: Friday’s The Times roundup

FCW rolls to I8FA win over Galva

Marquette logo

Marquette logo

By Brian Hoxsey

Football

Edgar (Wisc.) 9, Marquette 6: At DeForest, Wisc., the Crusaders (1-2) fell to the two-time defending Division 7 Wisconsin state champion as the Wildcats converted a 24-yard field goal with 3.7 seconds remaining in the game.

The Crusaders trailed 6-0 before Anthony Couch hit Jaxsen Higgins down the center of the field for a 74-yard touchdown pass with 7:12 left in the second quarter. The two-point conversion pass failed.

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 60, Galva 25: At Galva, the Falcons (2-1) led 16-6 after one quarter and 38-18 at halftime in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association victory over the Wildcats.

Boys soccer

Princeton 3, Earlville 1: At Earlville, the Red Raiders received a goal from Jeff Peterson and 13 saves from Landen Tirevold but fell to the Tigers.

Somonauk/Leland/Newark 3, Elgin St. Edward 1: At Elgin, the Bobcats improved to 5-3-1 with the win over the Green Wave.

High School FootballPrep SportsMyWebTimesFriday Night DriveFND - Illinois Valley
Brian Hoxsey

Brian Hoxsey

I worked for 25 years as a CNC operator and in 2005 answered an ad in The Times for a freelance sports writer position. I became a full-time sports writer/columnist for The Times in February of 2016. I enjoy researching high school athletics history, and in my spare time like to do the same, but also play video games and watch Twitch.