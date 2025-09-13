Marquette falls on FG in final seconds in Wisconsin: Friday’s The Times roundup

Football

Edgar (Wisc.) 9, Marquette 6: At DeForest, Wisc., the Crusaders (1-2) fell to the two-time defending Division 7 Wisconsin state champion as the Wildcats converted a 24-yard field goal with 3.7 seconds remaining in the game.

The Crusaders trailed 6-0 before Anthony Couch hit Jaxsen Higgins down the center of the field for a 74-yard touchdown pass with 7:12 left in the second quarter. The two-point conversion pass failed.

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 60, Galva 25: At Galva, the Falcons (2-1) led 16-6 after one quarter and 38-18 at halftime in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association victory over the Wildcats.

Boys soccer

Princeton 3, Earlville 1: At Earlville, the Red Raiders received a goal from Jeff Peterson and 13 saves from Landen Tirevold but fell to the Tigers.

Somonauk/Leland/Newark 3, Elgin St. Edward 1: At Elgin, the Bobcats improved to 5-3-1 with the win over the Green Wave.