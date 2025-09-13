Marmion at St. Viator football

His name is Henry Miller, a Marmion junior running back.

But a slew of football observers chose to give him monikers during and after the Cadets’ 28-0 nonconference defeat of host St. Viator at Forest View Stadium in Arlington Heights.

“Warrior!” a teammate gushed from the sideline after the 5-foot-9, 170-pounder shifted and powered and danced his way to another gritty, lengthy run, many of the yards coming after contact.

“Animal!” another declared later.

“Monster!” Marmion coach and Hoffman Estates resident Adam Guerra said more than a month before Halloween.

“You know what else he is?” he added. “A great Cadet. Call him that.”

Great Cadet rushed 27 times for 142 yards, including a second-quarter, 1-yard burst for a touchdown to open the night’s scoring. Marmion (2-1) tallied 21 points in the quarter and added a TD in the final frame to avenge a 2024 loss to the Lions (1-2).

“My O-line gave me the holes, and our defense fought hard from start to finish,” said Miller, whose favorite all-time running back is former Seattle Seahawk Marshawn Lynch.

Marmion, coming off a 55-0 defeat of North Lawndale, amassed 283 rushing yards to Saint Viator’s 48. Cadets sophomore quarterback Roy Magana rushed for 78 yards on only 6 carries and completed 4-of-13 passes for 94 more — 54 of those to junior wideout Colin McEniry.

St. Viator — playing its third of four straight home games to open the season — nearly scored at 3:36 of the fourth quarter, but Marmion senior linebacker Vincenzo Testa, senior defensive tackle Stephen Carlson and sophomore outside linebacker Nicholas Roche swarmed and dropped Lions senior QB Joey Lampignano together for a 6-yard loss at Marmion’s 8-yard line to emphatically preserve the shutout.

“Vincenzo,” Guerra said, “played lights-out football all night long.”

Carlson had never played organized football until this fall. The 6-5, 200-pounder was recruited last spring to come out for the sport by his AP World History teacher, aka Marmion football coach Adam Guerra.

“Stephen,” Miller said, “put on 12 pounds before the start of the season.”

The visitors’ other TDs Friday night: Magana’s 9-yard pass to McEniry; Testa’s 1-yard run; and junior running back William Wilde’s 2-yard run.

Wilde finished with 62 yards on 15 carries.

Miller, who moonlights as a defensive back, and Saint Viator DB Jackson Leonard each came down with an interception.

Lampignano completed 14 of 27 passes for 114 yards. Seven Lions caught at least one pass, paced by junior wide receiver Bryson Jackson (2 receptions, 33 yards).

Teammate Connor McGrath rushed 5 times for 40 yards, with 33 coming on the hosts’ final drive, which ended at Marmion’s 14.

“We battled hard,” said Lions first-year coach Robbie Gould, whose squad welcomes Benet Academy for its homecoming game next weekend. “We needed to play cleaner than we did tonight. Credit Marmion. That team played a really nice football game.”