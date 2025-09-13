High school football: Week 3 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

Hinsdale Central's Patrick Connors (2) gains some yards before being brought down by Downers Grove North's Baker Glomb (32) during the game on Friday Sept. 12, 2025, held at Downers Grove North High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Downers Grove North 9, Hinsdale Central 7: Downers Grove North junior Kevin Jay, starting at quarterback for the first time since eighth grade and in place of injured starter Owen Lansu, threw a late 26-yard TD to Illinois recruit Will Vala as the Trojans edged Hinsdale Central.

Mount Carmel 42, Nazareth 23: Wide receiver Quentin Burrell scored on a flea-flicker and a catch-and-run, finishing with 101 yards on four grabs as Mount Carmel remained undefeated with a 42-23 road win over Nazareth.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 Mt. Carmel's Quentin Burrell (4) runs during the varsity football game between Mt. Carmel high school and Nazareth Academy on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 in La Grange Park, IL. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

Addison Trail 22, Downers Grove South 21: After looking like they’d lose late on a blocked field goal for the second week in a row, Addison Trail pulled off a miraculous comeback at Downers Grove South on Friday.

Wheaton North 30, Lake Park 20: With quarterback Jake Johnson out with an injury, Wheaton North fed Max Serbick early and often, and his 308 yards and three touchdowns on 48 carries made the difference in a 30-20 win over Lake Park on Friday at Rexilius Field.

Wheaton Warrenville South 37, St. Charles East 12: Wheaton Warrenville South’s Owen Yorke burst through a seam and raced 80 yards for a touchdown on the game’s first play from scrimmage, helping set the tone as the Tigers earned a 37-12 DuKane Conference victory over St. Charles East Friday night.

Fenwick 43, Joliet Catholic 26: Jamen Williams threw for 204 yards and three touchdowns and Jake Thies had one of three Fenwick interceptions and a 67-yard TD run as the Friars remained unbeaten with a 43-26 win over Joliet Catholic that dropped the Hilltoppers to 0-3.

Loyola 43, St. Francis 21: Sophomore quarterback Matthew Lee directed the Loyola offense to three straight touchdowns to start the game, and Jordan McKinley ran for two TDs out of Wildcats and caught two TDs in the Ramblers’ 43-21 win at St. Francis.

Glenbard East 30, Bartlett 15

Glenbard South 34, West Chicago 27

Glenbard West 26, Oak Park-River Forest 7

JaMarcus Kelly rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown for the Hilltoppers (3-0, 1-0).

Hinsdale South 34, Proviso East 14

IC Catholic Prep 33, St. Ignatius 12

Nate Lang threw a touchdown pass and ran in a score in the first half for the Knights.

Lemont 49, Bremen 7

Lyons 55, Morton 0

Montini 28, Marist 21

Riverside-Brookfield 51, Ridgewood 12

Willowbrook 40, Leyden 8

York 49, Proviso West 14