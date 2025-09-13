High school football: Week 3 results; recaps for every game in the Kendall County area

Sandwich's Nick Michalek leans forward for more yardage while being brought down by a Plano tackler during Friday's game in Sandwich. (Photo provided by Mark D. Parris)

Sandwich 32, Plano 30: Sandwich went for it on fourth and short from its 29, leading by two late in the fourth quarter, and QB Braden Behringer converted, and Nick Michalek ran for 218 yards and two TDs as the Indians beat Plano 32-30 in the 114th “War on Rt. 34” rivalry game.

Oswego 42, Bolingbrook 7: Teddy Manikas’ 98-yard punt return for a touchdown was one of three defensive and special teams touchdowns for Oswego in its 42-7 victory over Bolingbrook in the Southwest Prairie Conference West opener.

Oswego's Drew Kleinhans (4) celebrates a touchdown with Caleb Miller (80) during football game between Bolingbrook at Oswego Friday, Sept 12, 2025 in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Oswego East 23, Plainfield North 9: Oswego East trailed by two at halftime but ultimately defeated Plainfield North to start 3-0 for the first time in four years.

Plainfield North's Mariell Macon runs the ball during a game against Oswego East on Friday Sept. 12, 2025 at Plainfield North High School in Plainfield (Adam Jomant for Shaw Local News Network/Adam Jomant)

Yorkville 14, Minooka 13: Jack Beetham threw a 30-yard TD pass to TJ Harland with 1:28 left in the fourth quarter for the Foxes (3-0, 1-0).