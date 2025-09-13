Cody Cravatta’s huge day leads G-K: Daily Chronicle Week 3 football roundup

Genoa-Kingston 48, Winnebago 21: At Winnebago, the Cogs rolled to the BNC victory, improving to 1-2 on the year.

The Cogs were up 42-6 at the break thanks to a 15-yard Owen Zaccard touchdown run. Cody Cravatta got a 1-yard touchdown run, his third of the night, for a 48-6 lead and the running clock midway through the third.

Cravatta hit Blake Ides for a 64-yard touchdown pass to start the scoring. Cravatta blocked a punt on the next drive, then scored on a 15-yard run.

Anthony Gum added a 66-yard reverse to take the ball down to the 3 on the next drive and Cravatta punched it in for the score and a 21-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Cravatta found Jaiden Lee for a 32-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 28-6. Gum forced a fumble on the kickoff return, returned to the Winnebago 20 by Lee. That led to a 4-yard TD catch by Ides.

Alden-Hebron 48, Hiawatha 12: At Kirkland, the Giants scored the final 36 points in the game.

Alden-Hebron built a 12-0 lead, but Aiden Cooper scored on a 4-yard run to cut the lead in half. He added another run to tie things up, but Alden-Hebron took a 28-12 lead into the break.