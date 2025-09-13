Shaw Local

Addison Trail at Downers Grove South football

By Bill Esbrook – Daily Herald Media Group

Redemption comes in many shapes and sizes.

Usually, however, it doesn’t arrive twice in the space of one minute and 20 seconds.

Last week, Addison Trail lost to Johnsburg 7-6 after a game-winning field goal try was blocked.

Friday, the Blazers found themselves in the same situation with 1:20 remaining at Downers Grove South, trailing 21-19. AT senior Noah Cruz tried a 25-yard field goal to put the Blazers in front — but once again, the kick was blocked, this time by Mustangs sophomore Jake Mytys.

But wait, there’s more.

The Mustangs (0-3, 0-1) tried to run out the clock, but were stopped at their own 30 after a 4th-and-1 rush fell short.

Addison Trail took over with 9 seconds left and advanced the ball down to the Mustangs’ 13-yard line on a Nico Dill pass to Cruz, playing receiver. Cruz then lateraled back to Dill, who ran out of bounds with 1 second remaining.

Enter Cruz, with another shot at a game-winner, this time from 28 yards. He delivered as the kick hit the crossbar, bounced high in the air, and fell just over the bar to give his team a 22-21 West Suburban Gold win.

Amazing.

“After the first kick was blocked, I knew my offense would come back, and we (as a team) would come back from adversity,” said Cruz. “I knew that our offense would drive down and put us in a position where I could let my talent show.

“I’ve dreamed of this moment millions of times. I knew I could get the job done. I had no emotion, no nervousness at all. I was in awe (when the kick was called good.)

“Our coaches talked this week that it wasn’t us against them (DGS), it was us against us. I think our guys worked our butts off this week and we deserved this win.”

The teams traded first half touchdowns, Joseph Vieyra of DGS scoring on a 3-yard run, and Trevor Sosin of AT (2-1, 1-0) catching a 4-yard TD pass from Dill.

In the second half, the scores came for the Blazers on a 65-yard run by Dill, and a 14-yard rush by Giovanni Ortiz.

DGS countered with touchdown catches by Cameron Hurst and Aidan Kanazawa, the latter putting the Mustangs on top 21-19 with just a few minutes remaining. Running back Danel Mensah led the way on the final DGS scoring drive, and he finished with a game-high 180 yards rushing.

That all set the stage for the dramatics from Cruz, and even QB Dill said that a little doubt crept in after the first field goal attempt was blocked.

“Truly unbelievable,” said Dill. “After that first one (was blocked), I don’t believe many people on our team thought we were going to win. I didn’t believe it, but a heck of a kick, and I want to give a shout out to my guy Noah. He never lets me put my head down no matter what.”

