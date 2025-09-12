Listen live: Shaw Local Radio brings you Week 3 Friday night high school football broadcasts

Dixon’s Logan Mershon catches a pass against Byron Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Byron High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Shaw Local Radio is proud to bring you five high school football broadcasts on Friday night, Sept. 12.

Click the links below to listen live.

Oregon vs. Byron is live on 95.7 The Rock.

Sam Ramirez and Mark Herman are on the call for Oregon vs. Byron.

Dixon vs. Rock Falls is live on 95.1 WIXN.

Gage Bright and John Kutz are on the call for Dixon vs. Rock Falls.

Amboy vs. Bushnell Prairie City is live on River County 101.7.

Josh Dillon and Brian Weidman are on the call for Amboy vs. Bushnell Prairie City.

Mendota vs. Hall is live on 100.1 WGLC.

Zane Trumann and Dan Beck on the call for Mendota vs. Hall.

Streator vs. Reed-Custer is live on Love 98.5.

Big Al and Aaron Pelican are on the call for Streator vs. Reed-Custer.