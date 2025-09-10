DeKalb County Week 3 IHSA football previews

Nonconference

Kaneland (2-0) at DeKalb (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: The offense has started the season by scoring 86 points in their first two games, winning their home opener 42-37 against Lemont, holding off a furious comeback. Running back Carter Grabowski has been on fire the first two weeks, including rushing for a career-best 212 after rushing for 100 in a 44-6 win at Rock Island to start the year. On the year, senior quarterback Jalen Carter is 16 for 30 with four touchdowns and one interception, throwing for 303 yards. The Knights led 28-7 against Lemont early in the second and 35-17 at halftime, but Lemont cut the lead to 35-31 heading into the fourth. Rogan O’Neil had 10 tackles, two for a loss and a sack. Luke Gadomski had nine tackles and Grabowski had seven. Coach Michael Thorgesen said even giving up 37 points, he liked the way the defense played. He said big plays, turnovers and a late Lemont score pushed the final higher. But as far as physicality and hustle, he was pleased with the defense.

About the Barbs: DeKalb picked up its first win of the year at home against Phillips, 26-8, to bounce back after a 22-21 loss to Sycamore to start the year. DeKalb went 1-8 last year. They lost one-score games to Sycamore (35-28) and Plainfield South (17-14) to start the year before losing 42-7 to the Knights in Maple Park, starting a stretch of four blowout losses in a row. They already changed the trend with the Week 2 win, doing so behind a strong performance on both sides of the ball by defensive lineman and running back Travis Moore. He emerged as the lead back and ran for 79 yards and a clinching touchdown in a 26-8 win over the Wildcats last week. He also intercepted a pass for the second straight week. Senior quarterback Cole Latimer made his season debut last week, throwing for 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns. One of those was to Davon Grant for 27 yards, the only catch for the Illinois recruit. He also ran three times for 45 yards, but had both a 71-yard punt return for a TD and an interception called back because of penalties. Coach Derek Schneeman said he likes how his team is playing on the defensive side of the ball, starting with the players up front like Moore and Owen Sisson. The scheme lets the players run around and fly to the ball, and Schneeman said he’s liked that aspect so far.

Friday Night Drive pick: Kaneland

Mahomet-Seymour (0-2) at Sycamore (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: The offense struggled last week in a 33-14 home loss Morris. The Interstate 8 tour continues with a trip to Sycamore, a rematch of the Bulldogs’ 21-13 home loss to the Spartans last year. It was one of only two regular-season losses for the Bulldogs last year before being bounced by Sacred Heart-Griffin in the first round and finishing 7-3. Bryson Tiefenthaler had a touchdown run in the game, and Ryan Pruitt had a 10-yard touchdown pass to Wade Manuel. They opened the year with a 28-27 road loss to Morton.

About the Spartans: Sycamore (enrollment 1,141) lost its first regular-season game since 2023, 21-20 at Class 7A Moline, its second straight 2,000-plus enrollment opponent to start the year. They started the year with a 22-21 win against DeKalb. Despite having scored the same amount as their opponents this year, they’ve outgained their foes 614-390 and 480-224 on the ground. Kevin Lee has run 40 times for 171 yards and a touchdown, while Caden Ralph has 17 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown. Dylan Curtis (80 yards) and Cooper Bode (79 yards) each have 17 carries and a touchdown. Five different players have rushed for a touchdown this year. Lee leads the team with 17 tackles, three for a loss. In all, the Spartans have 12 tackles for a loss this year but no sacks yet. “You never like to lose so we have that hanging over us a little bit,” Sycamore coach Joe Ryan said. “We came back knowing we played a 7A team with 1,000 more students than us and we went toe-to-toe. As a program we’ve never been much on moral victories. The last play didn’t quite do well enough to get the victory.”

Friday Night Drive pick: Sycamore

Big Northern Conference

Genoa-Kingston (0-2, 0-2) at Winnebago (0-2, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cogs: The offense is looking to rebound after not scoring a touchdown in a 14-7 home loss to Stillman Valley. Cody Cravatta had a scoop-and-score sack for the team’s lone touchdown. He has also been handling quarterback duties for the Cogs. G-K opened the year with a 27-20 home loss to Oregon. “We’re feeling like we need to bring our A-game,” G-K coach Cam Davekos said. “They run their offense very well and do a lot of good fundamental things. They fly around to the football. We’re in for another test. It’s going to be a good challenge for our kids.”

About the Indians: Winnebago lost 41-0 to the Cogs last year as part of a 1-9 season, winning only one game on the field. They’ve started this year with a pair of close contests, falling 21-18 to North Boone and 22-14 to Clinton (Wisconsin). Like the Cogs, the Indians will fall to 0-3 with a loss with games against Byron and Dixon still remaining, making getting to five wins very, very difficult.

Friday Night Drive pick: Genoa-Kingston

Eight-man football

Alden-Hebron (2-0) at Hiawatha (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Giants: Alden-Hebron picked up a 38-6 win in Hebron last year against the Hawks. Last week in a 38-24 win over Ridgewood, Caleb Linneman had 14 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns while Louis Bageanis had 139 yards and two scores.

About the Hawks: Tim Pruitt has eclipsed 100 yards rushing in each of his first two games. He got 124 yards last week in a 50-8 win against Harvest-Westminster. Mike Hobson had a big game with nine tackles, two for a loss. The Hawks have already matched their win total from a season ago, plus, as the schedule stands now, they have two forfeit victories coming in Weeks 6 and 7. Coach Kenny McPeek said the team is healthy and ready to face an A-H team that has athletes at every level.

Friday Night Drive pick: Alden-Hebron