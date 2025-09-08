Momence 4-year QB Erick Castillo eager to lead team one last time

Momence's Erick Castillo watches the action on the field last month during a scrimmage against Manteno. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

You’re not going to find many high school quarterbacks with as much varsity experience as Erick Castillo.

With 29 games, 20 wins, two playoff appearances, 4,670 passing yards and 46 passing touchdowns already under his belt in his first three seasons, the Momence senior is now two games into his final season – this time as a four-year starter at the most important position on the field.

While all of that experience will certainly be beneficial for Castillo this season, he knows it is something that can be a great help to the team as a whole.

“It helps the team tremendously knowing that you have a four-year starter that knows what he’s doing and knows how to carry a team,” he said. “I feel like having the experience and being around these boys really gives them the stability and the strength to keep on going. I’m happy to be here and I’m happy to see what we can do.”

When Castillo first started to get interested in sports in his childhood, football was not really on his radar. But once he decided to try it out in the first grade, it was quickly evident that it was something he had both the talent and interest to pursue.

“I was always a bigger kid, so my friends convinced me to come out and I fell in love with the game like that,” he said. “Before that I was a big soccer guy, and then once I got into football I started watching the NFL and all that, and I just fell in love with it. The adrenaline rush, hitting people, I always loved that as a kid.”

That love carried into his high school career, where as a freshman he started to emerge as a player the team could depend on.

He split time at quarterback with senior Kud’de Bertram in his first season, with both playing eight games. Castillo completed 70 of 105 passes (66.7%) for 818 yards and six touchdowns.

Momence's Erick Castillo throws the ball last month during a scrimmage against Manteno. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Castillo had a true breakout season in Year 2. He was 137 of 217 (63.1%) for 2,038 yards, 22 touchdowns and added five touchdowns rushing. He finished third in the Daily Journal area in passing touchdowns and second in yards, while earning All-Vermilion Valley Conference second-team honors. He led Momence to a 9-2 record, the team’s most wins since 2014.

He then threw for 1,814 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior, leading the area in both categories. He also ran for a career-high nine touchdowns as the team finished 8-2 and won a VVC title. He was named All-Conference once again.

So far as a senior, he’s thrown for 277 yards and four touchdowns while running for a team-high 115 yards and a score over the first two games in a pair of tough losses.

But throughout Castillo’s time at QB, Momence head coach Wayne Walker said he has seen Castillo really grow into the kind of player that’s equipped to lead his team through the ups and downs of a season.

“That’s the biggest improvement he’s made since his freshman year, just the maturity,” Walker said. “...You build your offense around Erick, for sure. Just every year with his leadership on and off the field, it’s something we’ve had but it’s really good this year.”

Looking to the future, Castillo said he has plans to attend college but is unsure if football will be a part of that experience.

“We’ll see how this season goes, we’ll see what offers I can pick up and we’ll go from there,” he said. “I’d love to be playing at the next level. Only so many kids can play at the next level, and it’s a blessing. I feel like with all the work I’ve put in, why not play at the next level? It’s definitely on my mind.”

But before any decisions can be made on that front, Castillo still has the rest of his senior season to play.

There are some new pieces to work in on offense this season with the departure of Castillo’s top receiver in Brogan Halpin and the team’s leading rusher in Marchello Draine, but Castillo said he is looking forward to leading the team on one more run toward a third straight postseason berth.

“We’re young, but I think we have the talent and the players to get back to the playoffs and make some noise hopefully by the end of the season,” he said.