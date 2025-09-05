Listen live: Shaw Local Radio brings you Week 2 Friday night high school football broadcasts

Shaw Local Radio is proud to bring you five high school football broadcasts on Friday night, Sept. 5.
Click the links below to listen live.
Oregon vs. Rockford Lutheran is live on 95.7 The Rock.
Click here to listen live to Oregon vs. Rockford Lutheran starting at 6:40 p.m.
Sam Ramirez and Mark Herman are on the call for Oregon vs. Rockford Lutheran.
Dixon vs. Byron is live on 95.1 WIXN.
Click here to listen live to Dixon vs. Byron starting at 6:45 p.m.
Gage Bright and John Kutz are on the call for Dixon vs. Byron.
Amboy vs. Rockford Christian Life is live on River County 101.7.
Click here to listen live to Amboy vs. Rockford Christian Life starting at 6:45 p.m.
Josh Dillon and Brian Weidman are on the call for Amboy vs. Rockford Christian Life.
Mendota vs. Newman Central Catholic is live on 100.1 WGLC.
Click here to listen live to Mendota vs. Newman Central Catholic starting at 6 p.m.
Zane Trumann and Dan Beck on the call for Mendota vs. Newman Central Catholic.
Streator vs. Ottawa is live on Love 98.5.
Click here to listen live to Streator vs. Ottawa starting at 7 p.m.
Big Al and Aaron Pelican are on the call for Streator vs. Ottawa.