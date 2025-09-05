Listen live: Shaw Local Radio brings you Week 2 Friday night high school football broadcasts

An aerial photo of Doug Dieken Stadium as the sun sets during the 103rd meeting between Ottawa and Streator football. The first played on Nov. 3, 1894. (Scott Anderson)

Shaw Local Radio is proud to bring you five high school football broadcasts on Friday night, Sept. 5.

Click the links below to listen live.

Oregon vs. Rockford Lutheran is live on 95.7 The Rock.

Sam Ramirez and Mark Herman are on the call for Oregon vs. Rockford Lutheran.

Dixon vs. Byron is live on 95.1 WIXN.

Gage Bright and John Kutz are on the call for Dixon vs. Byron.

Amboy vs. Rockford Christian Life is live on River County 101.7.

Josh Dillon and Brian Weidman are on the call for Amboy vs. Rockford Christian Life.

Mendota vs. Newman Central Catholic is live on 100.1 WGLC.

Zane Trumann and Dan Beck on the call for Mendota vs. Newman Central Catholic.

Streator vs. Ottawa is live on Love 98.5.

Big Al and Aaron Pelican are on the call for Streator vs. Ottawa.