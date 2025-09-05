Shaw Local

Analysis   •   Features   •   Podcast   •   Photo Store
Friday Night Drive

Bureau County area Week 2 scores out of the past

Football - BCR

Football - BCR

By Kevin Hieronymus

Here’s a look at Week 2 scores over the years around Bureau County

10 years ago (2015)

Amboy-LaMoille 41, Sherrard 0

Annawan-Wethersfield 28, Elmwood-Brimfield 21

Bureau Valley 26, St. Bede 20

Canton 28, Streator 6

Galesburg 49, L-P 8

Hall 26, Rockridge 13

Kewanee 21, Riverdale 7

Newman 28, Fulton 16

Ottawa 48, Chicago Urban Prep 0

Princeton 48, Morrison 6

Stark County 47, Lewistown 8

Sterling 42, East Moline UT 20

20 years ago (2005)

Amboy-LaMoille 20, E-P 6

Bureau Valley 28, St. Bede 13

DeKalb 15, Rochelle 8

Hall 46, Aurora Central Catholic 7

Kewanee 37, Mon-Rose 20

L-P 36, Peoria 9

Macomb 35, Princeton 28

Mendota 53, Farmington 8

Newman 40, Marquette 13

Ottawa 24, Chicago Austin 2

Princeville 35, Annawan 12

Sherrard 13, Rock Falls 12

Sterling 47, Peoria Notre Dame 14

Woodruff 18, Streator 13

25 years ago (2000)

Byron 41, Princeton 17

Bureau Valley 26, Prophetstown 12

Dixon 33, Alleman 6

Fulton 13, Amboy 12

Geneseo 76, Chicago Fenger 0

Hall 28, Wilmington 7

Kewanee 27, Monmouth 7

Morrison 52, Bradford 6

Newman 20, Marquette 19

Peoria 13, L-P 12

Rochelle 34, Streator 0

Oregon 13, Mendota 0

Ottawa 27, DeKalb 0

Sherrard 21, Rock Falls 6

St. Bede 46, Erie 6

Sterling 24, Fenwick 17

High School FootballBCR SportsIllinois Valley Front Headlines
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL