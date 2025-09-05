Bureau County area Week 2 scores out of the past

Here’s a look at Week 2 scores over the years around Bureau County
10 years ago (2015)
Amboy-LaMoille 41, Sherrard 0
Annawan-Wethersfield 28, Elmwood-Brimfield 21
Bureau Valley 26, St. Bede 20
Canton 28, Streator 6
Galesburg 49, L-P 8
Hall 26, Rockridge 13
Kewanee 21, Riverdale 7
Newman 28, Fulton 16
Ottawa 48, Chicago Urban Prep 0
Princeton 48, Morrison 6
Stark County 47, Lewistown 8
Sterling 42, East Moline UT 20
20 years ago (2005)
Amboy-LaMoille 20, E-P 6
Bureau Valley 28, St. Bede 13
DeKalb 15, Rochelle 8
Hall 46, Aurora Central Catholic 7
Kewanee 37, Mon-Rose 20
L-P 36, Peoria 9
Macomb 35, Princeton 28
Mendota 53, Farmington 8
Newman 40, Marquette 13
Ottawa 24, Chicago Austin 2
Princeville 35, Annawan 12
Sherrard 13, Rock Falls 12
Sterling 47, Peoria Notre Dame 14
Woodruff 18, Streator 13
25 years ago (2000)
Byron 41, Princeton 17
Bureau Valley 26, Prophetstown 12
Dixon 33, Alleman 6
Fulton 13, Amboy 12
Geneseo 76, Chicago Fenger 0
Hall 28, Wilmington 7
Kewanee 27, Monmouth 7
Morrison 52, Bradford 6
Newman 20, Marquette 19
Peoria 13, L-P 12
Rochelle 34, Streator 0
Oregon 13, Mendota 0
Ottawa 27, DeKalb 0
Sherrard 21, Rock Falls 6
St. Bede 46, Erie 6
Sterling 24, Fenwick 17