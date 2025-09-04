NewsTribune Week 2 IHSA football previews

St. Bede's Stuart McGunnigal sprints down the field to score a touchdown against Bureau Valley last week. The Bruins, who are the only 1-0 team in the NewsTribune area, play at Eureka on Friday. (Scott Anderson)

Nonconference

Metamora (1-0) at La Salle-Peru (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Redbirds: Metamora opened the season with a 43-14 win over Sterling at home. It was the debut for Metamora coach Nick Delinski, a Metamora graduate and long-time assistant. … Metamora running back Jaiduan Cranford, a Northern Illinois University recruit, ran for 129 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown, on 16 carries, while quarterback Stephen Petri threw for 141 yards and ran for 49 yards. He threw a 62-yard TD pass to Kylan McMillen.

About the Cavaliers: L-P is 0-1 for the first time since 2019 after a 23-21 loss to United Township in Week 1 that spanned two days due to inclement weather. … The Cavaliers have lost all four meetings with the Redbirds since the series started in the fall 2021 season, including a 22-14 loss last year in Metamora. Three of the four losses to the Redbirds have been by eight points or fewer. … L-P quarterback Marion Persich threw for 204 yards and a touchdown and ran for 139 yards and two scores. He also had two interceptions. … L-P’s Gio Legrenzi and Rylynd Rynkewicz intercepted passes against United Township.

Friday Night Drive pick: Metamora

St. Bede (1-0) at Eureka (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bruins: St. Bede rolled to a 47-6, running-clock victory over Bureau Valley in its opener, which was coach Jack Brady’s debut. … Six Bruins scored touchdowns in the opener. Stuart McGunnigal ran for a 33-yard TD, AJ Hermes returned an interception 65 yards for a TD, Landon Marquez ran for two scores, Gino Ferrari tossed a 29-yard TD to Carson Riva - his only completion on two attempts - and ran for a 1-yard TD, and Brennen Hirst had a 25-yard TD run. … Marquez had 10 carries for 86 yards to lead a ground game that gained 282 yards. … The Bruins intercepted the Storm’s only two pass attempts.

About the Hornets: Eureka, which went 9-2 last season, lost 38-8 to Deer Creek-Mackinaw in Week 1. … The Hornets defeated St. Bede 39-23 last fall. … Eureka’s only touchdown last week came on a 5-yard run by Sam Hoffman. … The Hornets allowed 278 rushing yards and 105 passing yards against Dee-Mack.

FND pick: St. Bede

Three Rivers crossover

Erie-Prophetstown (1-0) at Hall-Putnam County (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: E-P defeated Kewanee 29-6 in Week 1 in a game that was postponed to Saturday due to inclement weather. … QB Keegan Winckler ran for a 3-yard TD and threw a 36-yard TD pass to Connor Keegan last week. … Evan Steimle had a 5-yard TD run and booted a 26-yard field goal in the opener. … Keegan intercepted two passes, Grayden Church intercepted a pass, and Lane Decker recovered a fumble.

About the Red Devils: Hall lost its opener 40-21 to Orion, the Red Devils’ 11th straight season-opening loss and 10th loss in a row to the Chargers. The game was tied at 21 at halftime. … Hall QB Dylan Glynn ran for 126 yards on 17 carries with touchdown runs of 32 and 56 yards. He also completed 5 of 12 passes for 51 yards. … Braden Curran ran for a 72-yard TD. … The Red Devils allowed 218 rushing yards and 178 passing yards. … Hall lost to E-P 41-7 last season.

FND pick: Erie-Prophetstown

Newman (1-0) at Mendota (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

On Shaw Local radio: WGLC-FM 100.1

About the Comets: Newman opened the season with a 28-14 win over Princeton. … Newman QB Evan Bushman completed 15 of 19 passes for 230 yards and two TDs. John Rowzee caught five passes for 83 yards and a TD, and Tyson Williams had three receptions for 45 yards and a TD. … The Comets ran for 106 yards, and George Jungerman scored two rushing TDs. … Newman beat Mendota 42-0 last season. The Comets have beaten Mendota by a combined 90-0 in the last two meetings and have won all four games against the Trojans since Mendota joined the Three Rivers.

About the Trojans: Mendota has lost 13 games in a row after last week’s 20-0 loss to Riverdale. It was the first time Mendota was shut out since last year’s Week 2 game against Newman. … The Trojans had 102 offensive yards against Riverdale: 77 rushing and 25 passing. Wyatt Ossman and Ryan Furar each ran for 27 yards, while QB Aden Tillman completed 3 of 11 passes for 25 yards. The Trojans lost two fumbles and had a pass intercepted. … Mendota allowed 123 rushing yards and 87 passing yards.

FND pick: Newman

Princeton's Casey Etheridge looks to get past Newman's Parker Strommen last week in Sterling. (Brian Hurley)

Rockridge (1-0) at Princeton (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rockets: Rockridge cruised to a 45-0 win over Sherrard in the opener. … QB Cullen Schwigen completed 6 of 11 passes for 129 yards and four TDs and ran for 52 yards and two scores on five attempts. ... Schwigen set program records for passing yards and TDs last season. He took an unofficial visit to the University of Illinois last November for the Illini’s game against Michigan State. … The Week 1 win was the Rockets’ first shutout since Week 4 last season against E-P.

About the Tigers: Princeton lost 28-14 to Newman in Week 1 for its first season-opening loss since 2017. … Casey Etheridge ran for 165 yards and two TDs on 24 carries, while QB Gavin Lanham ran 18 times for 113 yards. … Princeton ran for 296 yards on 50 carries last week but did not complete a pass on four attempts. … The Tigers gave up 230 passing yards and 106 rushing yards against Newman.

FND pick: Princeton

Lincoln Trail crossover

Annawan-Wethersfield (1-0) at Bureau Valley (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Titans: A-W beat Abingdon-Avon 44-14 last week. … QB Maddux Heitzler ran for 111 yards and two TDs on 12 carries, Devon Horrie rushed for 147 yards and two TDs on 18 attempts, and Nic Thurston ran seven times for 146 yards and two TDs. … Although just 26 miles apart, Annawan-Wethersfield and Bureau Valley have never met in football.

About the Storm: Bureau Valley lost 47-6 to St. Bede in coach Pat Elder’s debut with the Storm. … BV trailed 14-0 after the first quarter, 33-0 at halftime, and had the running clock put on early in the third quarter. … The Storm ran for 182 yards but had zero passing yards, with both attempts being intercepted, including one returned for a touchdown. … Dane Stewart led BV as he ran for 66 yards on 15 carries, while Wyatt Smith scored the Storm’s lone TD on a 2-yard run with two minutes left.

FND pick: Annawan-Wethersfield

Illinois 8-Man

Amboy co-op (0-1) at Rockford Christian Life (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Clippers: The two-time defending Illinois 8 Man champions lost 30-22 to Milledgeville last week in a rematch of the 2024 state title game. … The Clippers led 22-8 at halftime. … Jose Lopez led the Amboy attack as he rushed for 95 yards and a TD, while QB Tanner Welch ran for a 17-yard TD. … Amboy’s Rylan McNinch returned an interception 90 yards for a score.

About the Eagles: Rockford Christian Life lost 46-8 to South Beloit in Week 1. … The Eagles were 1-8 last season, with their lone win coming in Week 2 over Ashton-Franklin Center. … The Eagles and Clippers have not met in eight-man football.

FND pick: Amboy co-op

Heart of Central Illinois crossover

Fieldcrest (0-1) at El Paso-Gridley (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: Fieldcrest lost 52-12 to 2A No. 2 Tri-Valley in the opener. … Fieldcrest trailed 14-6 after the first quarter but was outscored 21-0 in the second quarter. … The Knights turned over the ball six times last week. … Lucas Anson ran for 207 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Knights. … Fieldcrest lost 42-8 to EPG in the last meeting between the teams in Week 2 of the 2023 season.

About the Titans: EPG beat Reed-Custer 28-14 in Week 1. … The Titans went 6-4 last season. … Against Reed-Custer, Owen Adams threw for 234 yards and four TDs, connecting with Jayvion Maxon for two scores. … Chavon Maxon had two carries for 43 yards and a TD and caught two passes for 20 yards and a TD in Week 1. … The Titans allowed 98 rushing yards and 80 passing yards last week.

FND pick: El Paso-Gridley