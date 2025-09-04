BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 2, 2025

Here are our picks for Week 2:
|Week 2
Games
|Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Week 1: 6-4
|Kevin Chlum
NewsTrib Sports Editor
Week 1: 4-6
|Greg Armstrong
View from the West Podcast
Last week’s guest: 7-3
|Rockridge at Princeton
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Rockridge
|A-W at BV
|A-W
|A-W
|A-W
|E-P at Hall
|E-P
|E-P
|E-P
|St. Bede at Eureka
|St. Bede
|St. Bede
|Eureka
|Metamora at L-P
|Metamora
|Metamora
|Metamora
|Newman at Mendota
|Newman
|Newman
|Newman
|ALO at Christian Life
|ALO
|ALO
|ALO
|Riverdale at Kewanee
|Riverdale
|Kewanee
|Riverdale
|Orion at Mon-Rose
|Mon-Rose
|Mon-Rose
|Mon-Rose
|Dixon at Byron
|Byron
|Byron
|Byron