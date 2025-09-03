Suburban Life football notebook: Glenbard West QB AJ Rayford makes memorable debut at new school

Glenbard West junior quarterback AJ Rayford made a memorable impression in his first start at his new school.

After transferring from Providence, Rayford was among several players slated to play bigger roles in the Hilltoppers’ quest to avoid missing the playoffs for the second season in a row.

In Friday’s season opener against highly talented Batavia, Rayford threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns in Glenbard West’s thrilling 31-28 win on the road.

The Hilltoppers (1-0) host Joliet Catholic, the winningest program in Illinois, on Saturday, aiming for a second straight signature win over a highly regarded state powerhouse.

Rayford, a dual-threat quarterback with a strong arm, said Batavia was a quality team win.

“I’m playing with a great team that can count on each other when the going gets tough,” Rayford said. “When the game got close, the team came together as one and we came out with a win. Which is why I love playing with this group of guys so much.”

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder came into the season heavily hyped with the potential to be among the top quarterbacks in the Chicago area.

Rayford said he’s adjusting to the Glen Ellyn school.

“I’m loving the new school and getting to see new faces and new teachers,” Rayford said. “I love the school the community surrounding it day in and out. I feel truly welcomed and am learning how to become a ‘Hitter.’”

Rayford said he’s learned the importance of patience starting at Providence last season and running an offense and how it flows through the quarterback spot.

“The offense is different for me, but I’m loving the way my coaches are utilizing my athletic talents and putting in some run plays and a lot of play-action plays for me,” Rayford said. “I didn’t really show that a lot last year. I also feel I’m becoming better at reading defenses this year and knowing where my receivers are at and putting them in the right position to make plays.”

The main order of business, for Rayford and the rest of the team, is leading the Hilltoppers to the playoffs and an extended run.

“The team is definitely motivated in restoring the honor after a tough season of not going to the playoffs,” he said. “We’ve been working in the weight room and on the field to make sure we make a name for ourselves in the state playoffs. My main goal this year is to make a name for myself and lead us into the state playoffs and hopefully play during Thanksgiving.”

Hinsdale Central routs West Aurora

Hinsdale Central posted one of the most surprising results in Week 1, defeating West Aurora 56-7 on the road. The Red Devils (1-0) host Naperville Central on Friday. The Blackhawks were coming off a 10-2 season, the best since 1946 – along with Ball State-bound quarterback Mason Atkins back to lead the offense – yet Hinsdale Central quarterback Riley Contreras slowed the show.

“The kids played like a team,” Hinsdale Central coach Brian Griffin said. “They really are in it for each other and to do the best they can as a group instead of just individually. We had six different players score a touchdown. There was a lot from an execution standpoint that we have to clean up overall, we were pretty efficient in every phase.”

Griffin said several players made contributions against West Aurora, noting the play of Contreras, who completed 15-of-21 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 85 yards and a score. He also mentioned two-way lineman Leo Wencel and running back/slot receiver Dom Tresslar.

“Riley also played safety and did all of the things we asked of him and looked like a three-year starter,” Griffin said. “Leo played almost the whole game on both sides of the ball and showed that he belongs. Dom showed speed and versatility, running the ball and catching the ball. We had hoped a lot for him coming into the season and his first game was very encouraging.”

Griffin said Friday’s game is a stiff test for the program. The Redhawks (0-1) suffered a 31-15 loss to Oswego in their opener. The Redhawks defeated the Red Devils in last season’s season opener en route to winning first eight games.

“(Naperville Central) is a well-coached and physical team,” Griffin said. “We will have to match their physicality. Offensively, we will have to be efficient in getting first downs and staying on the field. Defensively, we need to slow down their run game. I know they will be looking to bounce back from last week.”

Notable Week 1 wins

Lyons opened the season with an impressive road win over Joliet Catholic and will host Wheaton Warrenville South on Friday…Montini quarterback Israel Abrams had a strong showing in a Week 1 one, completing 15-of-25 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown and adding 10 carries for 61 yards. Teammate Santino Tenuta had a team-high 13 tackles.