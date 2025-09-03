Kendall County Week 2 IHSA football previews

Nonconference

Geneva (1-0) at Oswego (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Vikings: Geneva, many years ago a conference rival of Oswego’s in the Little Seven Conference, has enjoyed a resurgence the last two seasons under head coach Boone Thorgesen, reaching the Class 6A championship game last year. Dynamic receiver Talyn Taylor has graduated and is now at Georgia, but the cupboard doesn’t appear bare in Geneva. First-year starting QB Ben Peterson, a 6-foot-4 junior who has not lost a game in high school, has scholarship offers from Miami of Ohio and Toledo. His top target is junior Bennett Konkey. Geneva scored on all seven of its first-half possessions in routing Larkin Week 1. This Friday should provide a better barometer for a team ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press preseason Class 6A poll.

About the Panthers: Oswego could not have asked for a better half of football to start its season, rolling up a 28-0 halftime lead on Naperville Central en route to a 31-15 win. Junior QB Drew Kleinhans impressed in his varsity debut, completing 9 of 15 passes for 174 yards and touchdowns to Teddy Manikas and Mariano Velasco in three quarters of action. Manikas was his target in all but two completions. Dekker Zelensek rushed for 138 yards and an 85-yard TD, and Cam Loghmani and Quinten Jackson had interceptions for a defense that posted a shutout well into the fourth quarter.

Friday Night Drive pick: Oswego

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Wolves: Oswego East wasted no time taking care of business in Week 1. Jamari McKay returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a TD, and the Wolves went on to lead Joliet West 34-0 at halftime of a 41-0 win. Senior QB Niko Villacci was the picture of efficiency, going 11 for 14 for 198 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 74 yards and two scores. Lincoln Ijams had five catches for 110 yards and a TD. The Wolves would figure to get a bit more of a gauge this week on the road against a perennial playoff team in Willowbrook.

About the Warriors: Willowbrook dropped a wild 28-21 Week 1 game to neighborhood rival Glenbard East. It’s the fifth straight year the Warriors lost their season opener, but Willowbrook has shown the consistent ability to bounce back. Hayden Roscoe caught a 64-yard TD pass from Jahonise Reed and also returned a kickoff 84 yards to set up a score in the game. JJ Marlowe also had a 91-yard kickoff return for a TD.

FND pick: Oswego East

Joliet West (0-1) at Yorkville (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Joliet West has a young, largely inexperienced roster and expected to have some growing pains – and there certainly were quite a few of them in a Week 1 loss to Oswego East. Joliet West really struggled to move the football. Even in the disappointing loss, QB Landon Mars and RB Greg Lee showed flashes of being solid building blocks for the offense, but the defense is going to have to patch up a lot of things if the Tigers are going to bridge the gap with some challenging opponents moving forward.

About the Foxes: Yorkville, like it has often done in recent years, leaned on its defense to earn a hard-fought, 14-7 Week 1 win over St. Patrick. Sophomore Jayden Ruth intercepted a pass in the end zone on the game’s final play to preserve the win. Among other heroes, Daniel Kraus had six tackles and two assists. Offensively, TJ Harland rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 62 yards, including what proved to be the game-winning TD pass from Jack Beetham. Beethan was 16 for 21 for 196 yards as the Foxes won despite an almost two-to-one disadvantage in time of possession. A good opportunity here for Yorkville to grab a 2-0 start ahead of SPC West divisional play.

FND pick: Yorkville

Sandwich (0-1) at Wilmington (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: It was a tale of two very different sides of the ball for Sandwich in Week 1. The Indians’ offense rolled up nearly 450 yards of offense, Nick Michalek going for 175 yards rushing himself and Braden Behringer throwing two touchdowns. But Sandwich’s defense showed it is a work in progress, allowing 430 yards in a 54-30 loss to Manteno. Going on the road to face Wilmington, which beat Sandwich 40-15 last year, is not an ideal scenario for a bounce-back game, particularly with Wilmington itself smarting from an opening loss.

About the Wildcats: Wilmington finds itself in a very strange position 0-1 on the year. It hasn’t lost a season opener since a 2012 setback at the hands of Coal City, but it’s hard to fault the effort and skill the Wildcats displayed in a last-second loss to what appears to be a very good Morris team. Wilmington’s ground game looks as potent as ever with bruising runner Ryan Kettman leading the way, churning out 168 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the losing effort.

FND pick: Wilmington

Plano (0-1) at Manteno (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Reapers: Plano has plenty to address after a 35-6 loss to Ottawa in Week 1, and a tough opponent to get well against. The Reapers gave up 312 rushing yards against Ottawa and managed just 159 total yards themselves while committing three turnovers. Dylan Saunders’ TD pass to Cooper Beaty accounted for Plano’s offense. Plano lost to Manteno 27-6 last season.

About the Panthers: Manteno made it back-to-back, 54-point Week 1 outings against Sandwich last week, riding the legs of both quarterback Connor Harrod (196 yards, four touchdowns) and Nick Honkisz (186 yards, three touchdowns). After seeing how Ottawa’s Archer Cechowicz ran wild against Plano last week, expect the Panthers to continue to allow Jacob Beuschel and his fellow offensive linemen to allow Manteno’s ground game to dominate. Look for the Manteno defense to hunker down as well after surrendering 32 points last week.

FND pick: Manteno