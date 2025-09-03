DeKalb County Week 2 IHSA football previews

Sycamore punter Benjamin Anderson tries to get the ball out of the endzone after a bad snap with DeKalb's Antwaun Thomas in pursuit last week during the FNBO Challenge in Huskie Stadium at Northern Illinois University. (Mark Busch)

Nonconference

Phillips (0-0) at DeKalb (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wildcats: The are playing their first game of the year after not finding a Week 1 opponent. They come to DeKalb, site of their two state championship wins in 2015 and 2017 and where they became the first Chicago Public League team to win a state title. The Wildcats went 3-6 last season, missing the postseason for the first time since 2012 and their first losing season since 2010.

About the Barbs: For the second year in a row, DeKalb had a fourth-quarter lead on rival Sycamore only to fall, this time 22-21. They amassed less than 200 yards of total offense, but big defensive plays by Davon Grant (fumble recovery for a touchdown) and Travis Moore (interception) put them ahead in the third quarter. They were also without starting quarterback Cole Latimer, who was serving a suspension for being ejected in his last baseball game of the season against Huntley back in May. Coach Derek Schneeman said the team is looking to tighten some things up, most notably penalties. Late in the second quarter they had a big play called back on a procedure penalty. They also had a big pass in the fourth quarter called back after they fell behind 22-21 that backed them up to their own 15 instead of having the ball at around midfield.

Friday Night Drive pick: DeKalb

Sycamore (1-0) at Moline (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Spartans: Sycamore ate up the final 8:15 in their 22-21 win against DeKalb in Week 1. The ground game was strong throughout, rushing for 307 yards. Kevin Lee had 17 carries for 102 yards to lead the way. Dylan Curtis ran for 83 yards and Caden Ralph had 80. Coach Joe Ryan said the Spartans need to cut back on the turnovers, finishing minus-1 last week. They fumbled and were intercepted, but did get a red zone interception by Josiah Mitchell. Ryan said he’s always believed the biggest improvement comes between Week 1 and Week 2 and hopes that shows against Moline. The Maroons are the second straight 7A team that the 5A Spartans are playing to start the year.

About the Maroons: Moline opened the season in Missouri with a 30-24 loss to Rockwood Summit. The Maroons led late and had two late drives to tie or take the lead but ended up falling. Marc Cary and Elijah Warren led the rushing attack for Moline, while Drew Phelps had three tackles for a loss, a sack, and a forced fumble and recovery. Moline has made seven of the last nine postseasons, qualifying last year and finishing 8-3 after a 4-5 season in 2023.

Friday Night Drive pick: Sycamore

Lemont (0-1) at Kaneland (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About Lemont: Lemont opened the year with a 24-14 loss to Libertyville and now heads to Maple Park for its first road game. Lemont has qualified for 10 straight postseasons and 19 of the last 20.

About the Knights: They dominated last week in a 44-7 win at Rock Island, getting a running clock for the whole second half. Coach Michael Thorgesen said he was happy with special teams play. Not only did they make every extra point, the Knights got a safety on a kickoff. With notably starters just playing a half, Jakson Little led the way with five tackles, three for a loss and a sack. Sam Bergman had an interception. Carter Grabowski had three rushing touchdowns and a kickoff return for a score, rushing for 100 yards on nine carries. Jalen Carter was 7 for 10 for 188 yards and two touchdowns, with Little and Brady Brown catching the touchdowns.

Friday Night Drive pick: Kaneland

Big Northern Conference

Stillman Valley (0-1, 0-0) at Genoa-Kingston (0-1, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m.

About the Cardinals: The Cardinals dropped a home nonconference match to start the year, 42-7 to Marengo. It was their second straight 42-7 loss after losing to Wilmington by that score in the first round of the playoffs last year. The Cardinals last missed the playoffs in 2017.

About the Cogs: The Cogs never led against Oregon in a 27-20 loss last week. They’re at home for a second straight week. Oregon, Stillman Valley and G-K all went 5-4 in the regular season last year, so going 0-2 in this stretch could prove costly to the Cogs’ playoff chances. The Cogs ran for 65 yards and threw for 111, but also three interceptions. Cody Cravatta started at quarterback. Owen Zaccard, Jaiden Lee and Anthony Gum scored touchdowns for the Cogs. Coach Cam Davekos said he likes how his team has been performing in practice and is optimistic for a bounce-back in Week 2.

Friday Night Drive pick: Genoa-Kingston

Eight-man

Harvest Christian-Westminster Christian (0-1) at Hiawatha (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Warrior-Lions: Westminster is looking to play its first game since the 2019 season after having to forfeit last week. Hiawatha coach Kenny McPeek said there’s only 12 players on the roster. But he also said they’re expecting to play Friday.

About the Hawks: McPeek said there was a lot he liked from last week’s 26-22 win at Galva. Hunter Ziegler, a 5-foot-5, 145-pound middle linebacker had 16 tackles, an interception and forced a fumble. He was also pleased with quarterback Aiden Cooper, who was 10 for 14 with over 100 yards. They are looking for their first 2-0 start since 2022 when they won their first four games of the season.

Friday Night Drive pick: Hiawatha