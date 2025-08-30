The Herald-News High School Football Roundup: Week 1, 2025

Lockport 34, Plainfield North 0: At Lockport, the Porters kicked off the season with a full head of steam in a shutout win over Plainfield North. Chris Miller ran for four TDs to power the Porters.

Lockport (1-0) is back at home against Lincoln-Way West next week, while the Tigers (0-1) will be on the road against York.

Plainfield East 55, Argo 2: At Summit, the Bengals picked up a commanding road victory to start their 2025 campaign with a bang.

Plainfield East (1-0) will look to keep its momentum at home against De La Salle in week two.

Romeoville 20, Stagg 19: At Palos Hills, the Spartans picked up a hard-won victory away from home to kick off the season.

Romeoville (1-0) will host Tinley Park next week.

Lincoln-Way West 47, Blue Island Eisenhower 7: At New Lenox, the Warriors rolled to a season-opening win.

Lincoln-Way West (1-0) will be in Lockport next week to take on the Porters.

Oswego East 41, Joliet West 0: At Joliet, the Tigers were unable to keep up with the visiting Wolves in a season-opening shutout loss.

Joliet West (0-1) will be on the road in Yorkville in week two, and Oswego East (1-0) will head to Willowbrook.

Joliet Central 27, Thornridge 26: At Joliet, the Steelmen earned a razor-thin victory in a season-opening thriller.

Joliet Central (1-0) will look to build upon the victory on the road against West Chicago in week two.

Seneca 47, Chicago Christian 6: At Seneca, the Irish exploded for 32 points in the second quarter of a dominant week one victory. Seneca finished with 348 rushing yards and held Chicago Christian to just 47 total yards.

Seneca (1-0) will be on the road against Sangamon Valley/Tri-City next week.

Plainfield Central 21, Waukegan 12: At Waukegan, the Wildcats picked up a big stop on a two-point conversion, then notched a touchdown with three minutes left in regulation to open the season in the win column.

Plainfield Central (1-0) will host Metea Valley next week in its home opener.

Coal City 40, Pontiac 13: At Coal City, the Coalers powered their way to a comfortable home win to open the season. Logan Natyshok had 103 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 carries, while Connor Henline threw for 118 yards and two TDs.

Coal City (1-0) will be on the road next week against Richmond-Burton.

El Paso-Gridley 28, Reed-Custer 14: At El Paso, the Comets’ second-half push came up short in a week-one loss on the road.

Reed-Custer (0-1) will take on Harvard next week at home in Braidwood.

Peotone 48, Granite City 7: At Granite City, the Blue Devils cruised to the season-opening victory.

Peotone (1-0) play host to Marengo next Friday.

St. Charles North 36, Minooka 35: At Minooka, the Indians suffered a heartbreaking come-from-behind loss to the North Stars. Brady Hairald caught a pair of TD passes for the Indians, while Chase Nurczyk ran for 94 yards.

Minooka (0-1) will hope to bounce back in week two in Naperville against Neuqua Valley.

Providence 49, Wheaton Academy 14: At New Lenox, the Celtics’ season is off to a strong start following a one-sided win over Wheaton Academy.

Providence (1-0) will head across town to take on Lincoln-Way Central (1-0) next week.

Morris 27, Wilmington 20: At Morris, the Wildcats fell just short of an upset as Morris punched in a game-winning touchdown with 16 seconds left in regulation.

Wilmington (0-1) will be at home against Sandwich next week.

Libertyville 43, Lemont 0: At Lemont, the home team was unable to get much going in a one-sided loss.

Lemont (0-1) will hit the road to take on Kaneland in week two.

Lyons 24, Joliet Catholic 14: At Joliet, the Hilltoppers came up a bit shy at home to open the season.

JCA (0-1) will be on the road against Glenbard West in week two.

Lincoln-Way Central 56, St. Charles East 40: At New Lenox, the Knights and Saints combined for more than 900 combined yards of offense in a season-opening shootout.

Lincoln-Way Central (1-0) will hope to keep things running smoothly at home against Providence (1-0) next week.

Pekin 28, Plainfield South 7: At Plainfield, the Cougars dropped their home opener to the visiting Dragons.

Plainfield South (0-1) will look to bounce back in week two against Andrew in Tinley Park.

Homewood-Flossmoor 44, Bolingbrook 30: At Flossmoor, the Raiders dropped the season-opener to their former conference rival. Bolingbrook (0-1) hosts Simeon next Friday.

Lincoln-Way East 40, Maine South 0: At Park Ridge, the Griffins, ranked No. 2 in the preseason Class 8A AP poll, opened the season with a statement win over No. 4 Maine South. They host Kankakee next Friday.