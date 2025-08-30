Johnsburg’s Block, Franze connect to beat Thornwood: Week 1 McHenry County roundup

Johnsburg 35, Thornwood 20: At Johnsburg, senior QB Carter Block was 16-of-23 passing for 221 yards and three touchdowns, Ryan Franze hauled in 10 catches for 181 yards and two TDs, and Duke Mays ran for 54 yards and a touchdown in the Skyhawks’ season-opening victory.

Also scoring TDs for Johnsburg were Mario Zakrzewski (rushing) and Jackson Hjorth (receiving).

Johnsburg (1-0) will be back at home in Week 2 to host Addison Trail.

Huntley 42, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, the Red Raiders defeated the Tigers in their season opener.

Huntley (1-0) will play its home opener against Dundee-Crown in Week 2, while Central (0-1) returns home to welcome Hampshire.

Marengo 42, Stillman Valley 7: At Stillman Valley, Marengo rolled to a commanding win to start the season. Marengo (1-0) travels to Peotone next week.

Woodstock North 68, Elmwood Park 0: At Woodstock, the Thunder dismantled Elmwood Park to open the season in dominant fashion. Woodstock North (1-0) will be on the road against IC Catholic in Week 2.

Woodstock 46, North Lawndale 6: At Chicago, the Blue Streaks (1-0) started the 2025 season with a road win. Woodstock hosts Ridgewood in Week 2.

Alden-Hebron 31, Orangeville 16: At Hebron, the Giants earned a home victory over the Broncos. Caleb Linneman ran for over 200 yards for A-H.