BCR Week 1 scoreboard

A look at Friday’s scores in and around Bureau County
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Monmouth-Roseville 35, Mercer County 14
Newman 28, Princeton 14
Orion 40, Mendota 21
Riverdale 20, Mendota 0
Rockridge 45, Sherrard 0
Kewanee at E-P, ppd. to Saturday
OTHERS
Annawan-Wethersfield 44, A-Town 14
Dixon 37, Rockford Lutheran 8
East Moline UT 16, LP 15 (suspended at 9:44 left in second quarter, will resume at 1 p.m. Saturday)
Milledgeville 30, Amboy co-op 22
Ottawa 35, Plano 6
Seneca 40, Chicago Christian 0
Stark County 41, South Fulton 18
St. Bede 47, Bureau Valley 6
Streator 36, Decatur Eisenhower 14