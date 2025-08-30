Shaw Local

Friday Night Drive

BCR Week 1 scoreboard

An aerial view of the sun setting over the football field on Friday Aug. 29, 2025 at St. Bede Academy. The St. Bede Bruins hosted the Bureau Valley Storm for the first week of the football season.

An aerial view of the sun setting over the football field on Friday Aug. 29, 2025 at St. Bede Academy. The St. Bede Bruins hosted the Bureau Valley Storm for the first week of the football season. (Scott Anderson)

By Kevin Hieronymus

A look at Friday’s scores in and around Bureau County

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Monmouth-Roseville 35, Mercer County 14

Newman 28, Princeton 14

Orion 40, Mendota 21

Riverdale 20, Mendota 0

Rockridge 45, Sherrard 0

Kewanee at E-P, ppd. to Saturday

OTHERS

Annawan-Wethersfield 44, A-Town 14

Dixon 37, Rockford Lutheran 8

East Moline UT 16, LP 15 (suspended at 9:44 left in second quarter, will resume at 1 p.m. Saturday)

Milledgeville 30, Amboy co-op 22

Ottawa 35, Plano 6

Seneca 40, Chicago Christian 0

Stark County 41, South Fulton 18

St. Bede 47, Bureau Valley 6

Streator 36, Decatur Eisenhower 14

