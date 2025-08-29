Listen live: Shaw Local Radio brings you Friday night high school football broadcasts

Dixon players run through drills Monday, August 11, 2025, for the first day of football practice. (Alex T. Paschal)

Shaw Local Radio is proud to bring you five high school football broadcasts on Friday night, Aug. 29.

Click the links below to listen live.

Oregon vs. Genoa-Kingston is live on 95.7 The Rock.

Sam Ramirez and Mark Herman are on the call for Oregon vs. Genoa-Kingston.

Dixon vs. Rockford Lutheran is live on 95.1 WIXN.

Gage Bright and John Kutz are on the call for Dixon vs. Rockford Lutheran.

Milledgeville at Amboy is live on River County 101.7.

Josh Dillon and Brian Weidman are on the call for Milledgeville vs. Amboy.

Mendota vs. Riverdale is live on 100.1 WGLC.

Zane Trumann and Dan Beck on the call for Mendota vs. Riverdale.

Streator vs. Eisenhower is live on Love 98.5.

Big Al and Aaron Pelican are on the call for Streator vs. Eisenhower.